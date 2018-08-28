The Blue Bulls may still be on an even Currie Cup footing despite their loss to the Sharks on Saturday but their scrumhalf Andre Warner knows a loss in a shortened competition is one too many.

The Bulls gave as good as they got in their 26-10 defeat against the Sharks at Kings Park on Saturday but they were architects of their own demise.

They turned over possession when they least needed to and their accuracy let them down at crucial times of the game.

Leading into the Sharks defeat‚ the Blue Bulls went to Bloemfontein and beat a Free State Cheetahs team whose minds are firmly fixed on the Pro14 tournament that starts this weekend.

The Golden Lions lie in wait for the Blue Bulls at Loftus Versfeld this weekend and Warner said they need to exhibit a bit more patience if they are to beat an exciting Lions side.

“This competition is a short one so every game is crucial. There's not much room for error and if there's anything‚ the loss hurt us. We can't afford to lose any more matches so we have to dig deep from now on in‚” Warner said.

“We need to be patient in everything we do and not to get erratic whenever we get a line-break or something along those lines.”

The Golden Lions were convincing in their attack when they brushed the Griquas aside 62-41 at Ellis Park on Friday.

The fact that they conceded five tries‚ three of them pretty soft‚ is an area of concern considering the Bulls are a vastly better all-round side than the Griquas.

The Northern Cape side could not live with the pace of the Lions backs‚ who contributed a significant number of the nine tries the Lions scored on Friday night.

Warner though said they were excited to be facing the Lions in their first home game of their Currie Cup campaign and they hope they'll be able to play good rugby while cutting down on their error-rate.

“We're very excited to be at home this weekend because being at home is a very special thing for us.

"We always try to do our best here and we don't want to let a loss get in the way of that. We always want to play well at home and do our best in front of our fans‚” Warner said.

“We're on that level where we know we're playing some very good rugby but it's the small errors that came into play that let other people think we're not at a good level. If you look at what we produced over the past two weeks‚ we're very excited and there are exciting times coming.”