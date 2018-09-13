Rugby

Lions recall men who can make a difference against Western Province

13 September 2018 - 17:30 By Liam Del Carme
Sylvian Mahuza of the Xerox Golden Lions gets away from a tackle during the Currie Cup match against the Toyota Free State Cheetahs at Emirates Airline Park on September 08, 2018 in Johannesburg.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

They may not be everyone’s idea of the cavalry‚ but in Andries Coetzee‚ Sylvian Mahuza and Corne Fourie the Golden Lions have recalled men who can make a difference in Saturday’s Currie Cup clash against Western Province at Emirates Airline Park.

Fullback Coetzee returns after a week off‚ while Mahuza returns at the expense of Madosh Tambwe whose season is over after he twisted an ankle in last weekend’s victory over the Free State XV at Ellis Park.

In the pack Fourie returns from injury and reclaims his spot at hooker.

On the bench scrumhalf Nic Groom will return to the playing surface after sitting out with a fractured hand since July.

His return will give the Lions valuable experience in the final quarter when cool‚ calm heads are needed.

His kicking game in particular could prove a priceless commodity in the closing stages.

Not that the home team won’t need a fiery presence up front.

Fourie’s confrontational style will come as a massive boost for the Lions who will hope to draw the sting from the Western Province pack.

The Western Province forwards have looked ominous so far in the competition‚ with convincing performances against the Free State XV at Newlands and away to the Pumas.

The Lions are on top of the standings but a convincing bonus point win for Western Province‚ who played a game fewer‚ could see them leapfrog the Jozi side.

The Golden Lions team:

Andries Coetzee; Sylvian Mahuza‚ Lionel Mapoe‚ Howard Mnisi‚ Courtnall Skosan; Shaun Reynolds‚ Dillon Smit; Hacjivah Dayimani‚ Len Massyn‚ James Venter; Marvin Orie (captain)‚ Rhyno Herbst; Jacobie Adriaanse‚ Corne Fourie‚ Sti Sithole.

Substitutes:

Pieter Jansen‚ Johannes Jonker‚ Reinhard Nothnagel‚ Driaan Bester; Nic Groom‚ Gianni Lombard‚ Wandisile Simelani.

