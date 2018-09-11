Rugby

Springboks unfazed by stinging criticism

11 September 2018 - 13:07 By Mahlatse Mphahlele in Wellington
South African team coach Rassie Erasmus (2nd L) and his coaching staff looks on as the Springboks team warms up during the Springboks Captain's run on the eve of their third and last test against England at Newlands rugby stadium on 22 June, 2018 in Cape Town.
Springboks assistant coach Matthew Proudfoot says they are not bothered by the stinging criticism that has come from some former players in the aftermath of the team’s recent laboured performances.

Coach Rassie Erasmus and his players have faced intense pressure‚ including from former players‚ after successive defeats to Argentina and Australia in the Rugby Championship.

“We hear it (the criticism)‚ but in as much as there are people criticising us there are those who are supporting us‚” Proudfoot said.

‘‘I can show you messages on my phone of former players who say we must just stick to what we are doing.

‘‘They can see the effort that is being made by the players on the field.

‘‘Mistakes are going to happen when you are developing a side‚ one thing we can say is that there is effort and that is what we stand for.

‘‘The more experience this team gets and the more aligned they get and execution will improve.”

Things do not get any easier for the Boks as they face New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

