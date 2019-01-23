Stormers take a low-key approach to pre-season games

After two weeks in pre-season away from the media spotlight‚ the Stormers announced on Wednesday that they would play three Super Rugby warm up games over the next fortnight.

As pre-season schedules go it is a low-key approach with coach Robbie Fleck clearly preferring to steer clear of too many clashes against fellow Super Rugby competitors.

The match against the Club XV will give club players a chance to push for selection in the Western Province SuperSport Rugby Challenge team.

The Stormers will play two opposed chukkas against a Combined Club XV made up of top local non-University club talent and then two opposed chukkas against False Bay RFC this weekend.

That will be followed by their clash against the Bulls as part of the Super Hero doubleheader the following Sunday‚ February 3‚ which will also see the Stormers wear their Marvel Thor Super Hero kit for the first time.