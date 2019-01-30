After six long years of failure to qualify for the knockout stages of Super Rugby‚ Bulls coach Pote Human has admitted that the time for excuses is over at Loftus and he has challenged his players to approach the tournament with a positive mentality.

Human – who replaced John Mitchell‚ who has since joined Eddie Jones as the England defence coach – is faced with the mammoth task of helping the once mighty Bulls to reach the latter stages of the competition and turn Loftus into a fortress again.

The Bulls last featured in the playoffs when they narrowly lost 23-26 to the Brumbies at Loftus.

“I am a coach who doesn’t like excuses. If you don’t make it‚ you don’t make it and there is no excuse‚” Human said at Loftus on Wednesday‚ where he announced an experienced squad that included Bok veterans Schalk Brits and Duane Vermeulen to face the Stormers in a friendly on Sunday in Cape Town.

“It doesn’t matter if there is an issue about the referee‚ the weather or the travelling. Wherever we are going to be playing‚ we will go out there to do a job and try to win rugby matches.”