Rugby

Bulls to put rebuilt senior structure to test against the Stormers

31 January 2019 - 10:40 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Lood de Jager of the Bulls during the Vodacom Bulls Media Opportunity at Loftus Versfeld on January 30, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Lood de Jager of the Bulls during the Vodacom Bulls Media Opportunity at Loftus Versfeld on January 30, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Bulls captain Lood de Jager will draw on the experience of senior players like Schalk Brits‚ Duane Vermeulen‚ Jesse Kriel‚ Handre Pollard and Trevor Nyakane during the Super Ruby season. where they are looking to reach the knockout stages.

The highly experienced Brits and Vermeulen arrived recently at Loftus as part of the rebuilding process under coach Pote Human and they will be part of the leadership group that also includes Springbok stars Pollard‚ Kriel‚ RG Snyman and Trevor Nyakane.

“The last couple of years we have had talented sides but we lacked a bit of experience here and there. This year we have a good blend of experience and youth and it is up to us to stick to our processes and execute our plans very well in matches‚” De Jager said this week as the Bulls prepared for the friendly against the Stormers in Cape Town on Sunday.

“We also have to prepare well because that is an important part of a successful team. Guys like Duane‚ Schalk‚ Handre and Jesse and a few other senior players bring a lot of experience to this team.”

Human agreed with his skipper that Vermeulen and Brits are going to play an important role for the Bulls.

“They must just be themselves and they will help Lood a lot with their experience because they are also leaders in the Springbok setup.

“It is good to have them here and I am looking forward to seeing them against the Stormers this weekend‚ which is where they came from‚” said Human‚ adding that he has a near-full squad for Sunday’s clash.

“All of the players are available except for RG Snyman who was operated on Wednesday‚ and he is out for eight weeks‚ and Jason Jenkins is not available because of a family commitment.

“We need game time and I will give all the guys opportunities to play against the Stormers. Duane and Schalk are professional players and they have fitted in easily since they have arrived.”

De Jager added that Sunday’s friendly against bitter rivals the Stormers is the beginning of a long and important season that will culminate with the World Cup in Japan later in the year.

“There are no guaranteed places in the Bok team and the previous World Cup was a good example of that. It is going to be about players who are on form and if you are not in form at Super Rugby you will not be on the plane that is going to Japan‚” he said.

“It is important for players to raise their hands in Super Rugby to get a good start and take it into the international season.

“Looking at the Stormers match‚ there is no such thing as a friendly against any of the South African sides. It is never easy because the North v South derby has a lot of history behind it.

“They have been great battles between the Stormers and the Bulls in the past and as players we are looking forward to it.”

Most read

  1. Middendorp chastises Vries‚ but struggles for answer to Kaizer Chiefs’ keeper ... Soccer
  2. Fleck plays cards tight to chest for Stormers-Bulls clash Rugby
  3. Bafana entered into Chan 2020‚ but is there a point? Soccer
  4. History made as Mothiba puts Strasbourg into cup final against Phiri’s Guingamp Soccer
  5. Bulls to put rebuilt senior structure to test against the Stormers Rugby

Latest Videos

Local celebs join the #OpenUpTheIndustry conversation
Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment

Related articles

  1. Stormers’ players meet with management over coaching structures Rugby
  2. Pote Human wants no more bull at Loftus Rugby
  3. Seabelo Senatla ready to show his worth in fifteens rugby Rugby
  4. Western Province under increasing pressure to resolve the ‘Treu issue’ Rugby
  5. Stormers coach Robbie Fleck continues with Super Rugby preparations Rugby
  6. Stormers keep Boks in cotton wool Rugby
  7. Stormers take a low-key approach to pre-season games Rugby
  8. Lions draw no comfort from New Zealand's World Cup focus Sport
  9. Blitzbok Specman aims to conquer Super Rugby Rugby
X