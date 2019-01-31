Stormers coach Robbie Fleck continued to rest the bulk of his Springbok contingent when he named his team to face the Bulls in their preseason Super Hero Sunday clash this weekend.

The Stormers and the Bulls meet in round one of Super Rugby proper on February 16 at Loftus Versfeld‚ so Fleck is clearly not ready to show his full hand.

But lock JD Schickerling said the team would not hide anything on the day.

“We have been working hard during preseason and have a plan for the Super Rugby campaign which we will obviously try to implement against the Bulls on Sunday‚” he said.

Lock Chris van Zyl will lead a team that contains a smattering of Boks such as Dillyn Leyds and Jano Vermaak at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

But the big guns have been stored for another week. Captain Siya Kolisi‚ lock Eben Etzebeth‚ props Steven Kitshoff‚ Wilco Louw and Frans Malherbe‚ hooker Bongi Mbonambi and centre Damian de Allende won’t play.

The back three features Dillyn Leyds at fullback and Seabelo Senatla and SP Marais on the wings‚ while Damian Willemse and Sergeal Petersen are on the extended replacements bench.

Dan Kriel and JJ Engelbrecht link up in midfield with Jano Vermaak and Joshua Stander starting as the halfback pairing. Herschel Jantjies and Dan du Plessis will provide cover for the inside backs.

The loose trio of flanks Jaco Coetzee and Cobus Wiese and No.8 Juarno Augustus will have support from replacements Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Kobus van Dyk.

Van Zyl starts alongside Salmaan Moerat in the second row‚ with Ernst van Rhyn and JD Schickerling among the replacements.

In the front row hooker Scarra Ntubeni will have props Ali Vermaak and Michael Kumbirai on either side of him‚ with new recruit Corne Fourie‚ Chad Solomon and Wilco Louw set to make an impact in the second half.

Fleck said that his team are looking forward to what should be a special occasion.

“There will be a big crowd and a special atmosphere this Sunday and the players are all looking forward to the experience.

“On the field this will be an important step forward for us in our preparations for the upcoming campaign‚ so we are hoping to take a lot out of this game‚” he said.

Stormers: 15 Dillyn Leyds‚ 14 Seabelo Senatla‚ 13 JJ Engelbrecht‚ 12 Dan Kriel‚ 11 SP Marais‚ 10 Joshua Stander‚ 9 Jano Vermaak‚ 8 Juarno Augustus‚ 7 Cobus Wiese‚ 6 Jaco Coetzee‚ 5 Chris van Zyl (captain)‚ 4 Salmaan Moerat‚ 3 Michael Kumbirai‚ 2 Scarra Ntubeni‚ 1 Ali Vermaak.

Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon‚ 17 Corne Fourie‚ 18 Wilco Louw‚ 19 Ernst van Rhyn‚ 20 JD Schickerling‚ 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ 22 Kobus van Dyk‚ 23 Herschel Jantjies‚ 24 Damian Willemse‚ 25 Sergeal Petersen‚ 26 Dan du Plessis.