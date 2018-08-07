Western Province Rugby chief executive Paul Zacks confirmed that the cash-strapped union would be looking to offload players as part of a strategic plan.

Zacks though‚ denied a report in an Afrikaans language newspaper that it was a complete clear out of players‚ although he did not provide detailed specifics.

"It is regrettable that the public has been presented with a factually incorrect and grossly misleading view of our confidential internal dealings with our senior player group‚” Zacks said.

“We back our contracted players wholeheartedly and all of those players who have contracts with WP Rugby for 2018 and beyond will all be honoured.

“However‚ we want to at all times ensure that we are looking after our players' best interests‚ which for some of them‚ especially those coming off long term injuries‚ means that they may benefit from a loan spell with another franchise in order to get much needed game-time and or exposure to different international competitions.