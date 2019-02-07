Bulls audition for Super Rugby places against the Sharks

The Bulls’ players have a last chance to impress coach Pote Human when they take on the Sharks in their last friendly match in Durban on Saturday before the start of eagerly-anticipated Super Rugby campaign next weekend.

The Bulls start their Super Rugby campaign with a potentially-explosive South African derby against the Stormers at Loftus on February 16.

Human said the players can stake a claim to play in the opener in the Bulls’ final preparation match against the Sharks.

“There are still a few guys who must show me that they want to play Super Rugby this season and we will see on Saturday‚” Human said when he announced a strong squad to travel to Durban this weekend to be led by Lood de Jagaer.

“I am giving them another opportunity to prove themselves and they must use it. I want to see the hunger in all the players against the Sharks.