Unless the Sharks finish at the top of the South African conference‚ Saturday's clash against the Hurricanes could be Ruan Botha's last home game for the Durban side before he departs for the London Irish.

While rugby is a team sport‚ individual narratives are often neatly interwoven with the game‚ even though the Sharks have had some mixed results when it comes to landmark matches this season.

However‚ the Sharks are that aware sentiment will get them nothing as they are chasing the top spot that'll guarantee them a home quarter-final.

Not that they've deserved it as their home form this season has left a lot to be desired.

Of their six losses in 13 matches‚ four have been at home to SA opposition.