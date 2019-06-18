Rugby

'We have to make the best out of the situation‚' says Human ahead of Hurricanes test

18 June 2019 - 12:59 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
The Vodacom Bulls coach Pote Human is looking forward to the Super Rugby playoffs.
Image: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

The Bulls must find a way to overcome the effects of two gruelling trips between South Africa and New Zealand in just over a week when they face the Hurricanes in the Super Rugby quarterfinals in Wellington on Saturday.

The Bulls returned to SA from New Zealand on June 8 after they drew with the Highlanders in Dunedin and on Monday night they undertook a long trip back for the play-offs.

SportsLIVE Podcast: Burger Hands, Miguel & the Proteas Soap Opera

The trip to New Zealand is demanding on the body and there is a 10-hour time difference between the two countries.

But Bulls coach Pote Human said they have made peace with their demanding schedule.

“We can’t change anything about our travelling schedule.

"We just have to make the best out of the situation and focus on ourselves‚” said Human.

Human said if his charges are to cause an upset against the Hurricanes‚ who won most of the games in the competition this season‚ they must be up for it mentally.

“We only arrived here last Saturday night and we are going again this afternoon (Monday) but it is what it is‚" he said.

"I just have to get the guys motivated psychologically because it is going to be a huge psychological battle out there.

"We will be ready‚ our forwards will have to be physical and we must try to outplay them up front.

"We have very good backs.”

Human said they will have training sessions until Thursday.

He will give the players some time off on Friday so that they are fresh on Saturday.

“We will have a session in New Zealand on Tuesday afternoon until the captain’s run on Thursday and I will give the guys off on Friday.

"You can’t do anything more now.

"We will try to get the guys fresh‚ relaxed and focused on the game.

"The good thing is that Jesse (Kriel) will be back this weekend which is a huge boost for the team‚” he said.

The Bulls managed credible draws in New Zealand against the Blues and the Highlanders during the season and Human said they would draw confidence from that.

“It will be much better if we can stay unbeaten in New Zealand after this weekend‚" he said.

"We know that we can travel well and we will see what we can do on Saturday.

"We take confidence from the two draws against the Blues and the Highlanders and the great win we got on Saturday against the Lions at home last weekend.

“They have players who are game-breakers and any one of them is dangerous.

"They are balanced and if they are on a roll‚ they are very good.

"It is not easy against them and we will have to stop them.

"Nobody expected us to be in the quarters‚ so there is no pressure on us and we just have to go out there and play.

"That will make us dangerous.”

