Human said if his charges are to cause an upset against the Hurricanes‚ who won most of the games in the competition this season‚ they must be up for it mentally.

“We only arrived here last Saturday night and we are going again this afternoon (Monday) but it is what it is‚" he said.

"I just have to get the guys motivated psychologically because it is going to be a huge psychological battle out there.

"We will be ready‚ our forwards will have to be physical and we must try to outplay them up front.

"We have very good backs.”

Human said they will have training sessions until Thursday.