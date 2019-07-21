Western Province coach John Dobson perplexed by his team’s lack of passion

An angry and disappointed Western Province coach John Dobson was critical of his team’s attitude after they slumped to a 32-27 defeat against the Sharks in round two of the Currie Cup on Saturday.

The Sharks went into the match desperate to win after losing heavily to the Griquas in round one.

The home team responded positively but it was the kind of response Dobson had been preparing his team to expect and yet they were oddly passive throughout the match.

“I don’t know why we were so flat‚” a perplexed Dobson said.