Eben Etzebeth: SA Rugby on the receiving end of blistering criticism

National convenor of the Khoisan Defiance Campaign Sammy Claassen fired a scathing salvo at SA Rugby president Mark Alexander and said the rugby body handled the controversy around Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth poorly.

Etzebeth stands accused of assaulting and racially abusing a man outside a pub in Langebaan in the Western Cape on the eve of the naming of the Springbok Rugby World Cup-bound squad on August 26.

The player has been named in the Boks' match-day 23 for Friday's World Cup pool game against Italy in Shizuoka and SA Rugby released a statement on Thursday saying they were going to institute an internal probe into the issue.

SA Rugby's announcement came a day after the SA Human Rights Commission said it would "institute legal proceedings against Mr. Eben Etzebeth in the Equality Court" on Friday.

Claassen was not impressed with SA Rugby and labelled Alexander as a "disgrace" for allowing Etzebeth to board the plane to Japan.