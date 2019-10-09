The Springboks’ 66-7 rout over Canada effectively ensured their passage to the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup (RWC)‚ barring a result as unlikely as Vesuvius’s imminent eruption in Italy’s last match.

The Italians will need to beat the All Blacks of New Zealand by well over 100 points in their final pool B match to dramatically alter the course of events so the Boks can start plotting for their quarterfinal‚ not that‚ that picture is entirely clear.

They will most likely play Japan‚ but they may well end up playing Ireland.

Scotland however‚ are not entirely out of the mix in pool A so Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is planning for all eventualities.

He has good reason to.

“I remember clearly in 2011 we prepared to play one specific team‚” said Erasmus about his role in the coaching team of Peter de Villiers at the RWC in New Zealand.

“We prepared for Ireland but we got Australia in the quarterfinals.