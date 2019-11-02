Rugby

Half time | Boks lead England in Rugby World Cup final

02 November 2019 - 12:06 By KHANYISO TSHWAKU
The Springboks' Handre Pollard runs with the ball during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England at International Stadium Yokohama in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday.
The Springboks' Handre Pollard runs with the ball during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England at International Stadium Yokohama in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday.
Image: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Through Handré Pollard's four penalties, South Africa took a 12-6 lead against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.

South Africa enjoyed a surfeit of possession and territory and should have taken an early 3-0 lead, but Pollard missed a second-minute penalty.

Fortunately, the Boks didn't have to worry as Pollard landed a ninth-minute penalty to give SA a 3-0 lead. England responded through an Owen Farrell penalty in the 21st minute to level the scores.

The Boks again had issues with their accuracy in England's 22 but with Pollard finding his radar, converting chances wasn't an issue.

The Boks also lost two key forwards in hooker Bongi Mbonambi and Lood de Jager but the Bok scrum was dominant to the point of milking two penalties that Pollard converted.

England also lost tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler to injury and his experienced replacement Dan Cole had no response to the Bok scrumming power.

This was seen on the stroke of halftime where the Boks bested the England scrum. Pollard landed the fourth kick, following the other ones in the 25th and 36th minutes to give the Boks a decisive lead while Farrell responded with a 34th-minute penalty.

The Bok defence also held up well, absorbing more than 20 phases to concede just a penalty.

READ MORE

LIVE | Springboks battle England in Rugby World Cup final

South Africa take on England the final of the Rugby World Cup in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday. Stay up to date with all the action on the field as it ...
Sport
4 hours ago

'You have already won! God bless you': The Arch sends wishes to Boks ahead of final

Archbishop Desmond Tutu sent a message of support to the Springboks ahead of the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Street party, big screen at tavern where Kolisi watched 2007 World Cup

On the morning when Springbok captain Siya Kolisi readied to lead his team onto the field in Tokyo, a world away in the Eastern Cape township of ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. The final countdown! Bok coach Erasmus names the men to face England in epic ... Rugby
  2. Middendorp takes a swipe at Mosimane: I'll be in the stadium again‚ whether ... Soccer
  3. PSL charges Sirino and Sundowns for allegedly slapping Dean Furman Soccer
  4. Prince Charles on the Springboks: 'They’re bloody big buggers‚ aren’t they?' Rugby
  5. England favourites? Boks may be 'too strong' in World Cup final Rugby

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X