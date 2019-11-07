Rugby

Mzansi praises 'Beast' as he takes a bow from the international stage

07 November 2019 - 08:04 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Tendai Mtawarira announced his retirement from international rugby after winning the World Cup at the weekend.
Image: Handout/World Rugby via Getty Images

Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira's retirement from international rugby has elicited mixed emotions from South Africans and lovers of the sport.

Some still want to see him in the green and gold team, while others acknowledge that he deserves to rest.

Mtawarira retires a winner, just days after the Springboks delivered a stunning victory against England on Saturday to win the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan.

The 35-year-old has had many highs throughout his career, including 117 Test caps, 159 Super Rugby caps and three Currie Cup caps.

Mtawarira said in a statement that winning the world cup was the “perfect ending” to an amazing career.

“I've been blessed to have been part of teams that achieved so much success over the years, and I have many memories to cherish forever, but I can honestly say that winning the Rugby World Cup (RWC) is the perfect ending.”

Here's a glimpse of reactions from fans:

