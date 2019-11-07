Mzansi praises 'Beast' as he takes a bow from the international stage
Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira's retirement from international rugby has elicited mixed emotions from South Africans and lovers of the sport.
Some still want to see him in the green and gold team, while others acknowledge that he deserves to rest.
Mtawarira retires a winner, just days after the Springboks delivered a stunning victory against England on Saturday to win the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan.
The 35-year-old has had many highs throughout his career, including 117 Test caps, 159 Super Rugby caps and three Currie Cup caps.
Mtawarira said in a statement that winning the world cup was the “perfect ending” to an amazing career.
“I've been blessed to have been part of teams that achieved so much success over the years, and I have many memories to cherish forever, but I can honestly say that winning the Rugby World Cup (RWC) is the perfect ending.”
Here's a glimpse of reactions from fans:
This man has been a personal inspiration since I started playing rugby. Quite rightly a Bok legend. Thank you, Mudhara ❤️🇿🇼 #ThankYouBeast pic.twitter.com/ozv47lZh0f— Tafa Ndlovu (@TafaNdlovu) November 6, 2019
What a player! What a legend! What a beautiful career!— 2019’s Champion☄️ (@ZanelePotelwa) November 6, 2019
“I can honestly say that winning the RWC is the perfect ending."
BEEEEAAASSSTTT!!! #ThankYouBeast 🙏🏾❤️😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/h13jId5qLX
Appreciation post for Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira saying #ThankYouBeast pic.twitter.com/SjeuUYREhp— Q🌍🇿🇦 (@prosper_qd) November 6, 2019
Beeeeeeaaassssst 😂❤️#ThankYouBeast pic.twitter.com/Hbu6DepojT— YCEE vs Zaheer (@LitSego) November 6, 2019
#ThankYouBeast— Mike Madoda (@mikemadoda) November 6, 2019
Regards,
An All-Blacks fan. pic.twitter.com/lWzXDiKF3V
We celebrate you today, tomorrow and beyond. Tendai Beast Mtawarira— WhaleArtCapeTown (@Gwabvus) November 6, 2019
True Legend.
🗣️Beeeea....aaast#ThankYouBeast pic.twitter.com/kbqGreHkET
An actual legend 💚💛#ThankYouBeast pic.twitter.com/fHV5tpqc8G— 🌩⚡Queen of Assgard 🌩⚡ (@TraceyManus) November 6, 2019
Today we say farewell to a Springbok LEGEND BEAST! You have inspired us to reach our hopes and dreams. 🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯 #ThankyouBeast pic.twitter.com/7Lu6kl3K6S— Master Gee 👑 (@Gomolemo_17) November 6, 2019
#ThankYouBeast.... WHY?? 🤕🤕🤕🤕😭😭😭😭😓😓..happy retirement BEAST!..we will miss you on GREEN & GOLD.😖😖😖😖 pic.twitter.com/ykqDC0M0se— Lersson Ndelu (@LerssonNdelu) November 6, 2019
A sad day for SA Rugby. Would have loved to see Beast continue in the Green and Gold. But all good things must come to and end.— Dylan Jack (@dylanmattjack) November 6, 2019
Thank you for being an all-round nice guy and great human being.#ThankYouBeast