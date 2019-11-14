WATCH | Faf de Klerk launches ballsy #FafChallenge, and it's for a good cause

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will not only go down in history as the player who greeted Prince Harry in his Bok speedo and drank champagne from the Webb Ellis cup, but also as a voice for positive change.

De Klerk trended on social media on Wednesday after he dared his team members to make the “ballsy move” of getting screened for testicular cancer.

Faf made the plea via his Instagram page, where he challenged his fellow Boks, including captain Siya Kolisi, to spread the word about the challenge.

It has been dubbed the #fafchallenge on social media.

“Don't Faf this one up. Be ballsy enough to check your balls! Testicular cancer is curable if caught and treated,” he wrote.