Rugby

WATCH | Faf de Klerk launches ballsy #FafChallenge, and it's for a good cause

The Springbok star wants to raise awareness on testicular cancer

14 November 2019 - 09:32 By Cebelihle Bhengu

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will not only go down in history as the player who greeted Prince Harry in his Bok speedo and drank champagne from the Webb Ellis cup, but also as a voice for positive change.

De Klerk trended on social media on Wednesday after he dared his team members to make the “ballsy move” of getting screened for testicular cancer.

Faf made the plea via his Instagram page, where he challenged his fellow Boks, including captain Siya Kolisi, to spread the word about the challenge.

It has been dubbed the #fafchallenge on social media.

“Don't Faf this one up. Be ballsy enough to check your balls! Testicular cancer is curable if caught and treated,” he wrote.

Not long after, men, including Faf's teammates, shared pictures of themselves in their undies.

Some were as patriotic as Faf's infamous ones, others not so much.

Here's some of the reactions:

