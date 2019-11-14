WATCH | Faf de Klerk launches ballsy #FafChallenge, and it's for a good cause
The Springbok star wants to raise awareness on testicular cancer
Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will not only go down in history as the player who greeted Prince Harry in his Bok speedo and drank champagne from the Webb Ellis cup, but also as a voice for positive change.
De Klerk trended on social media on Wednesday after he dared his team members to make the “ballsy move” of getting screened for testicular cancer.
Faf made the plea via his Instagram page, where he challenged his fellow Boks, including captain Siya Kolisi, to spread the word about the challenge.
It has been dubbed the #fafchallenge on social media.
“Don't Faf this one up. Be ballsy enough to check your balls! Testicular cancer is curable if caught and treated,” he wrote.
Don’t Faf this one up! Be ballsy enough to check your balls! Testicular cancer is curable if caught and treated in the very early stages! Check out www.fafchallenge.com for some important tip & tricks on how to up your ball skills! I'm now challenging Siya, Jesse, and ALL OF YOU to get into your speedo & post a pic to help spread the word on this important cause!! #fafchallenge #ballskills #strongertogether #cancerawareness #colab @ciplarsa
Not long after, men, including Faf's teammates, shared pictures of themselves in their undies.
Some were as patriotic as Faf's infamous ones, others not so much.
Here's some of the reactions:
Faf! Challenge Accepted! Guys, Im Not trying to be cheeky, but remember to play with your 🏉’s. Testicular cancer is one of the most common cancers in young men. Early detection = early treatment so check out www.fafchallenge.com now to find out some important tips & tricks on how to up your ball skills! I'm now challenging @damiandeallende @handrepollard @wjjleroux and ALL OF YOU to get into your speedo & post a pic to help spread the word on this important cause! #FafChallenge #ballskills #StrongerTogether #CancerAwareness #colab @ciplarsa
@fafster09! Challenge ACCEPTED! Testicular cancer is one of the most common cancers in young men. Early detection = high cure rate, so swipe up on my Stories or click the link in my bio to find out some important tips & tricks on how to up your ball skills! I'm now challenging @customs08 , @cheslin15 & ALL OF YOU, to get into your cozzie & post a pic to help spread the word on this important cause! . . . . #FafChallenge #ballskills #StrongerTogether #CancerAwareness #collab
#fafchallenge LETS CHECK OUR NUTS GUYS https://t.co/zNOTF9vyes pic.twitter.com/TyibAhbaYt— Jarryd Nurden (@JarrydNurden) November 13, 2019
I don’t play ball but got the balls to go check out my balls. Bundu’s or the Burbs,go for that Testicular Cancer check up early.— mizophyll (@mizophyll_) November 13, 2019
I challenge @koneandi to wear a Speedo & Spread the word @ciplarsa #cancerawareness #strongertogether #fafchallenge @fafster09https://t.co/0q2hHjQ7Q7 pic.twitter.com/jwGdQYyWWw
Siya Challenge Accepted! Don’t wing it when it comes to testicular cancer. Catch it early! check out https://t.co/EMdGMMXZID— Makazole Mapimpi (@Makazole16) November 13, 2019
Challenging Bongi, RG, Hersch and YOU 2 post a pic & help spread the word on this cause!
#FafChallenge #ballskills #CancerAwareness #colab @Ciplarsa pic.twitter.com/QWGxc7V4IM
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! Testicular cancer is one of the common cancers in young men. Early detection = high cure ratAm now challenging @Xgiggs @MeekBeard of you to get into your cozzie and post a pic to help spread the word#fafchallenge #strongertogether #cancerawarenes pic.twitter.com/F0Ghl2e35R— MAJESTIC (@MMthobeli) November 13, 2019