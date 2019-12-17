Rugby

WATCH | Crush session for fans as Stormers players strip down in team building

17 December 2019 - 11:54 By Jessica levitt
Fans didn't waste time, snapping pics of their favourite players in their cossies.
Image: Instagram| DHL Stormers

A video of the DHL Stormers in their cossies during their preseason preparation has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by the rugby team and captain Siya Kolisi on Instagram.

Different cultures, backgrounds and challenges, but one goal and one team brings us together,” wrote Kolisi alongside the video.

The team is preparing for the start of the Super Rugby season in January.

While Kolisi and the Stormers spoke about #TeamGoals, fans took to the comments section to talk about how buff the players are.

“Those backs,” wrote Miss Lukhele.

“I want to drown in there,” wrote another user.

Watch the video below:

