New Zealand Rugby expect 'close' World Rugby vote after backing Pichot

Impey said New Zealand were backing Pichot in the hope for change after a promising campaign for a unified global calendar was thwarted by northern hemisphere nations that shot down a proposal for the 12-team Nations Championship last year.

"We have felt dissatisfaction over the lack of progress over the last few years over a range of issues, whether they be the Nations Championship, emerging nations, issues around eligibility, rule changes," NZR chairman Impey, who is also the chairman of Sanzaar, told reporters.

"While we've got great respect for Bill Beaumont as an individual, this has become an issue where there has been a lot of self-protection from existing players versus those of us, particularly the Sanzaar nations, who want to see the game grow.

"That's why we have supported (Pichot). If you look back over many years World Rugby has been very frustrating from a New Zealand perspective."

Impey's comments come after the Welsh Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday it was backing Beaumont in the election.

With the Six Nations unions and four southern hemisphere nations having three votes each in the election, Pichot will likely need heavy backing among emerging rugby nations to unseat Beaumont.