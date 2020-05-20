Rugby

Springboks' Cheslin Kolbe would prefer to face the Lions than go to Olympics

20 May 2020 - 16:00 By Reuters
Cheslin Kolbe became only the second South African rugby player to score a try in the Rugby World Cup final. Makazole Mapimpi made history when he became the first player to do so for the Springboks in the 2019 Final.
Cheslin Kolbe became only the second South African rugby player to score a try in the Rugby World Cup final. Makazole Mapimpi made history when he became the first player to do so for the Springboks in the 2019 Final.
Image: @Springbok/Twitter

South Africa's Rugby World Cup hero Cheslin Kolbe has said he would rather play against the British & Irish Lions next year and forego the chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The winger, whose try in the closing stages of last year’s World Cup final in Japan sealed success against England, will likely have a difficult choice in 2021 when the re-arranged Tokyo Games clash with the Lions tour of South Africa.

Kolbe, 26, would stand a strong chance of selection for the South African 'Blitzbokke' -- the rugby sevens side which will be among the gold medal favourites in Japan.

World Rugby player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit’s future with Western Province in limbo

Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok loose-forward and reigning World Rugby player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit’s future with Western Province rugby ...
Sport
3 days ago

The Bulls bolster their second row with the signing of lock forward Walt Steenkamp

The Bulls have bolstered their second row with the signing of highly-rated lock forward Walt Steenkamp who will arrive at Loftus in November from the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

He had previously said he would like to be selected but now that there is a date clash he has made clear his preference.

“It’s a tough decision but I would definitely choose taking on the British and Irish Lions,” he told the website Planet Rugby in an interview.

“Although I would love to play sevens for my country at the Tokyo Olympics, to be part of a Lions series is a goal I really want to achieve and I would like to be a part of that because it only happens every 12 years.

“Next year would be my only chance to face them, if I do get selected (for the Springboks), as I won’t be around for their next tour so I would definitely go for that option,” he said. 

MORE:

Wallaby Rodda in trio suspended for refusing Super Rugby pay cut

Wallabies forward Izack Rodda and two Queensland Reds teammates who refused to take a pay cut negotiated during the coronavirus shutdown were ...
Sport
2 days ago

Johan Grobbelaar‚ Gerhard Steenekamp and Muller Uys sign new contracts at the Bulls

Jake White's rebuilding exercise at the Bulls continued unabated on Tuesday when the Pretoria franchise announced that the exciting trio of Johan ...
Sport
1 day ago

Why Lions boss Altmann Allers is keen to see some spectator involvement when play resumes

When professional sport is eventually allowed to dust itself down it is unlikely to do so with emotional fuel breathed from the terraces.
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sun City emerges as favourite to host massive PSL camp in bid to complete season Soccer
  2. SA football plunged into mourning after death of Golden Arrows player Nkanyiso ... Soccer
  3. End of an era: Celtic destined for oblivion as Sukazi confirms deal to buy the ... Soccer
  4. Shakes Mashaba’s talented Espoirs U-23s – where are they now? Soccer
  5. Tributes pour in for Nkanyiso Mngwengwe: 'Sgora, our soldier, RIP' Soccer

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X