Food aid, gender violence & SA's future: Bryan Habana speaks

Her face was beaten, filled with cuts and bloodied. She was being carried by two men who were trying to get her to the ambulance that had just arrived.

Rage, sorrow, sadness and helplessness filled him all at the same time. He didn't know what to do. Should he drop the parcel of food he was delivering to a destitute and disabled woman in Hangberg, Hout Bay, to help? Should he try to find out what happened to the woman who had been so badly beaten?

This is one reality that faced former Springbok Bryan Habana as he delivered food to those who have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

He told TimesLIVE it's a scenario that has always been in SA, only now with the lockdown as a result of the spread of the virus, poverty, food insecurity, homelessness and deplorable living conditions have been amplified.

“Physical distancing is not possible in disadvantaged communities or squatter camps. These are people who have been struggling for food and to make any kind of life for so long. The lockdown has made it even tougher. Physical distancing is impossible. In some cases, there are 6/7 people living together in one room. Then the affect of the lockdown on mental health ... it's a brutal situation.”

Changing directions

Established in 2015, the Bryan Habana Foundation typically focuses on youth leadership and empowerment. But with the pandemic, the former athlete turned entrepreneur said he recognised he needed to adjust the focus of his foundation because of the “incredible humanitarian need in SA”.

Partnering with Ozow Pay, an online payment system, Habana says his foundation aims to raise R1m that will go towards non-perishable food parcels that could feed a family for up to three weeks.

Whether he is packing the parcels, helping raise awareness about the effect of the lockdown in rural areas, or distributing the parcels himself, Habana says every person has a part to play.

“This is not about showboating. This is about me having a voice and using my platform to raise funds that can make a tangible difference to someone's life.”