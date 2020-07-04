CelebrateNewlands: meet our next winners who shared their memories

The standout memory of DHL Newlands was my first game there in 1998. It was a Test between the Springboks and England while I was in school. Since then, I’ve always dreamed of running out onto the Newlands field for Western Province. Obviously never happened!

Then earlier this year I got a chance to run out onto the field with the DHL Dancers and perform with them on the field before a Stormers and Bulls game. Wow, what an experience! My dream came true — to be on the field at my favourite stadium in a Stormers jersey, not as a player but as a dancer. What made it even more special was that my wife and kids were there too. Newlands is like a second home to me

As a child I couldn't visit Newlands that much. I moved to Cape Town in 2003 and since I've been here, I've hardly missed a game.

One of my other standout memories is the first time I took my kids to Newlands to watch a live game.

Newlands is like a second home to me. Everybody who knows me knows what a big supporter I am. There is no better atmosphere than my beloved Newlands. I can't even sleep the night before huge games. If it was allowed, I would even have my ashes scattered at Newlands one day. The Stormers will never lose again!

It's really heartbreaking what is going to happen to Newlands. I'm very emotional just thinking about it.