CelebrateNewlands: meet our next winners who shared their memories

In the autumn of 2010, when Super Rugby season was in full force, I worked at Newlands to assist a colleague with Player 23-related matters and I sold some merchandise at the lawns. In March 2010, my now husband won the Player 23 initial round and had the honour of handing over the man-of-the-match award. Unknown to him at the time, I was behind the scenes literally holding up the man-of-the-match backdrop. Then in April one Friday night, the Stormers were playing the Crusaders and he came to our merchandise table to purchase an away Stormers jerseys. I remember him speaking to me briefly. When he came back to complete the transaction, I had already left.

A few weeks later at the Player 23 finals, I was asked to look after the Player 23 finalists. He was there, of course. The photographer at the booth assumed we were together and insisted we take a picture, not once but twice. Later on the field they did the draw for the main prize and he won it. After the match, I congratulated him, he said thanks and then he asked me out. My response was, “I will think about it,” with him having no way of contacting me. A week later it was the semifinal against the Waratahs. It was a sold-out game. He somehow managed to find me in the crowd and asked for my number.

Fast forward … we got married in 2011 and now have two kids. Newlands holds special memories for both of us as this is where we met. The story went full circle recently as our daughter was the team mascot at the last Newlands match against the Blues on February 29.

These memories will stay with us and Newlands will forever hold a special place in our hearts.