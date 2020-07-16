Former Springbok Mahlatse "Chiliboy" Ralepelle has urged black rugby players to speak out about their experiences of systematic racism and discrimination in the sport.

The former Sharks and Bulls player‚ who was recently handed an eight-year ban after he tested positive for banned anabolic substance Zeranol during an out-of-competition test last year‚ said it was time for rugby players to follow the example of former and current cricketers and share their own stories of discrimination in the sport.

He said he was horrified when ex-players Boeta Dippenaar and Pat Symcox criticised Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for supporting the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

“It is important that individuals speak up and we must support each other‚ that’s why I love the Lungi matter because he stood up for what’s right‚” said Ralepelle‚ who is considering whether to appeal his eight-year ban or not.

“He (Ngidi) expressed what he felt was right and what the system is doing to other cricketers.