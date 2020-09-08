Springbok centre Zinhle Ndawonde thrilled after winning accolade

Springbok women’s centre Zinhle Ndawonde is still on cloud nine days after walking away with an accolade at the 2020 gsport awards.

The quick-footed Ndawonde is ecstatic after winning the Style Star award and said the event has given women a platform to earn recognition.

The award recognises vibrant South African women in sport who are synonymous with a leading sense of style and elegance‚ and are an inspiration.

The 30-year-old Ndawonde beat swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and sports journalist Mbali Sigidi to the award.

"Winning this award means quite a lot to me‚ I feel blessed and I feel overwhelmed‚" she said.

"Obviously to be nominated for this award‚ it means that there are people who actually noticed what you do‚ not only as an athlete but aside from being an athlete."