Icasa ‘remedies’ would set the sport on road to ruin‚ says SA Rugby CEO Roux

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux predicted the sport would be on the road to ruin should regulatory authority Icasa introduce its proposed “remedies” in the way sports broadcast deals are concluded in this country.

Roux delivered the stark warning while making submissions in a virtual meeting on Thursday, saying the “unintended consequences” of the remedies would make the professional component of the sport no longer viable.

SA Rugby also asserted that the regulatory authority had not done a proper economic impact assessment and argued that the remedies were unconstitutional.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) argued it had made an economic assessment impact.

While underlining what rugby did for social cohesion when the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in 2019‚ Roux warned “we may never see a day like that again if the regulations are implemented”.