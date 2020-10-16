New online broadcaster disrupts sports TV market

Live boxing returns to SABC screens on Saturday night courtesy of an online broadcaster intent on disrupting the traditional sports television market.

Sport and Entertainment International (SEI) founder Emile van Zyl says they cut their teeth as a production company filming challenging events like the Duzi and Cape Epic before taking the step up as a broadcaster.

“We’re not a streaming company. We do mobile broadcasting,” he said.

The business model is simple: a 50/50 rights share with the sports bodies that sees an equal split in sponsorships.

“Federations [traditionally] sell off their content and then it’s gone. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to go to broadcasters to buy content [back] for federations,” Van Zyl told TimesLIVE this week.