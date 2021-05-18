Lions face moment of truth as they go in search of a maiden win in Rainbow Cup SA

This Saturday will likely be a red letter day for the Lions as they go in search of their maiden win in the Rainbow Cup SA.

They have their backs to the wall after failing to make an impression since the game’s resumption following the time out enforced by the pandemic.

To be fair‚ the start they made to Super Rugby last year before the plug was pulled was equally unconvincing.

Three defeats at the start of Rainbow Cup SA have intensified the pressure on Ivan van Rooyen and his squad‚ largely made up of young talent.

They may be at home this weekend but they will have to contend with the considerable might of the marauding Bulls who have swept all before them since rugby resumed in September last year.

As the Bulls’ fortunes took off‚ the Lions saw theirs dip.

They finished fourth on the points table in the Currie Cup and had to play the Bulls in the semifinals at Loftus. They gave a decent account of themselves before yielding to the eventual winners.