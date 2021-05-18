‘The struggle continues’: 5 reasons why Ace Magashule says he will never leave the ANC

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he will not start his own political party because he “will die in the ANC”.

Magashule made the statement while addressing party members outside the Pietermaritzburg high court when they gathered in support of former president Jacob Zuma on Monday.

Zuma appeared at the court in connection with his corruption trial over his alleged role in an arms deal in the 1990s. His case was postponed to May 26.

Earlier this month, Magashule was barred from publicly speaking on behalf of the party and from lobbying anyone on its behalf.

He is also barred from speaking on any matter involving the party and may not mobilise any structure of the ANC or any organisation or any person on any ANC matters, especially on the issue of his stepping aside.