Countering the Sharks' pressure game is central to the Lions' battle plan as they go in search of a second consecutive Rainbow Cup SA win at Ellis Park on Saturday.

They broke their duck by beating the Bulls last time out but the challenge the Sharks‚ who are still in contention for top honours‚ are likely to bring differs considerably from that the Pretoria side presented.

“The way they play and their philosophy is a pressure game‚” said Lions' coach Ivan van Rooyen about this weekend's visitors. “If you give them time and space they can squeeze you in your half‚ and if you then make errors they have exciting players that can capitalise.

“It is clear they want to play a territory game‚ force you into errors and also counter attack. You have to counter their pressure. You have to dictate terms to them.”

The Lions have opted for the same match-day 23 bar Manuel Ras who loses out to Dan Kriel on the bench.

The Sharks, by contrast, have made a raft of changes with Makazole Mapimpi‚ Manie Libbok‚ Werner Kok and Anthony Volmink, among others‚ all getting a start.