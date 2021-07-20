Rugby

Bongi Mbonambi braces for first Test against the British & Irish Lions

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
20 July 2021 - 16:42
Bongi Mbonambi during a training session at a Springbok camp in Bloemfontein on June 25 2021.
Image: @Springboks/Twitter

Few can call into question Bongi Mbonambi's appetite for confrontation.

To put down any suggestion from naysayers that the Springboks are going into the Test series underdone against the British & Irish Lions the combative hooker in a virtual media conference used an analogy that would have had teammates Damian de Allende and RG Snyman squirming.

“The only thing they are doing is throwing more petrol on the fire‚” Mbonambi stated matter of factly.

You may recall De Allende and Snyman were two of four Munster players injured when petrol was poured on to a fire pit they were next to in June. Snyman is still out injured as a result.

Mbonambi's bellicose talk though will be a reminder that the Springboks mean business even if their preparation has not been forged in the furnace of much recent combat.

Lions coaches close to finalising team for first Test after ‘robust’ debate

Some good news for the Springboks is that they have Covid trio back in training after isolation
Sport
22 hours ago

They are a battle-hardened group, however. They are hoping some of the residual qualities from 2019 when they spent almost 20 weeks together en route to Rugby World Cup (RWC) glory‚ have endured and will stand them in good stead.

Mbonambi is in no doubt that their muscle memory will have instant recall come kickoff on Saturday‚ but concedes their lack of game time is far from ideal.

“We are at a bit of a disadvantage. That is one of the realities of Covid-19. We are working hard on the training pitch‚ and off.” The “off” bit will likely make this the best-prepared Springbok team ever from an analytical point of view. “We are doing video work analysing the opposition. A lot is happening behind the scenes and we are working as hard as we can‚” said the hooker.

Mbonambi, who rejoined the squad only on Monday after coming out of Covid-enforced self-isolation admits the Boks now have no choice but to hit the ground running.

Nienaber raises eyebrows after announcing Bok team to play British & Irish Lions in Cape Town

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has named several players who have either recovered from injury or Covid-19 in his line-up for Saturday's clash.
Sport
3 hours ago

“Being in isolation was tough. We didn't get much physical stuff done. Most of the preparation we've done was on the mental side and analysing.

“It is our aim to start with intent. We have a few more days to get things into place. Joining the team on Monday you had to make sure you are here physically and mentally. We must raise the intensity of the team.”

Mbonambi has certainly raised the temperature and that's just from speaking to a laptop.

