Bongi Mbonambi braces for first Test against the British & Irish Lions

Few can call into question Bongi Mbonambi's appetite for confrontation.

To put down any suggestion from naysayers that the Springboks are going into the Test series underdone against the British & Irish Lions the combative hooker in a virtual media conference used an analogy that would have had teammates Damian de Allende and RG Snyman squirming.

“The only thing they are doing is throwing more petrol on the fire‚” Mbonambi stated matter of factly.

You may recall De Allende and Snyman were two of four Munster players injured when petrol was poured on to a fire pit they were next to in June. Snyman is still out injured as a result.

Mbonambi's bellicose talk though will be a reminder that the Springboks mean business even if their preparation has not been forged in the furnace of much recent combat.