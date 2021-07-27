The British & Irish Lions have made three changes to the team they hope will repel the Springboks' backlash in Saturday's second Test in Cape Town.

The Lions‚ who triumphed 22-17 in Cape Town last Saturday‚ have elevated scrumhalf Conor Murray‚ prop Mako Vunipola and outside centre Chris Harris to the starting XV.

The three selections carry varying degrees of surprise.

Though Murray was earmarked as a Test starter in the series‚ he had seen little tour action by the time the first Test came around and Scotland's Ali Price seemed to seize the moment. His service was crisp and he landed some impeccable contestable kicks in the second half. Still‚ Murray's experience and ruggedness in what should be an even fiercer battle got him the nod.