Rugby

Scintilating All Blacks thrash Argentina 39-0

12 September 2021 - 11:38 By Reuters
Dalton Papalii also crashed over the try line.
Dalton Papalii also crashed over the try line.
Image: @AllBlacks/Twitter

New Zealand blended set piece dominance with stonewall defence to trounce an undisciplined Argentina side 39-0 and claim their third successive win of a perfect Rugby Championship campaign on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

With a string of key players absent or rested, some fringe All Blacks had their chance to shine, with number eight Luke Jacobson grabbing two second half tries and recalled winger Sevu Reece scoring one in the first half of a menacing display.

Utility back Rieko Ioane and flanker Dalton Papalii also had tries in the opening stanza as the relentless All Blacks recorded their third bonus point win after thrashing Australia at Eden Park and in Perth.

"We're incredibly proud of that performance to keep them at zero defensively and then we had to really break them down," stand-in captain Brodie Retallick said.

"We found a lot of space with the Wallabies the last few weeks but we had to wear (Argentina) down at set piece and with our carries.

"There will be things to work on and get a little bit tighter but we can be proud of that great effort."

The Mario Ledesma-coached Pumas gave up a yellow card in each half and have now failed to score in two successive tests against the All Blacks, following the 38-0 defeat in last year's Tri-Nations.

Winless after two opening defeats to South Africa, they have only six days to turn things around before another All Blacks test.

"It's a tough defeat," said Argentina captain Julian Montoya.

"We must see what we have done wrong ... Now I think we must be hard on ourselves."

All Blacks coach Ian Foster made six changes to the starting 15 that hammered the Wallabies 38-21 in Perth, and was forced into another late change, with Ioane slotting in to replace Anton Lienert-Brown after the centre was a late withdrawal with a hamstring strain.

The rejigged side struggled for cohesion early but gelled superbly after the half-hour mark.

Ioane landed the first blow in the 10th minute with a touch of fortune.

A stray Pumas hand knocked a Beauden Barrett pass into his toe and he followed the ricocheted ball over the line for one of his easiest tries.

Dogged defence and uncharacteristic errors kept the All Blacks at bay for 20 minutes until the Pumas' resolve crumbled.

A powerful lineout drive ended up with Reece burrowing under a ruck for the All Blacks' second try three minutes from the break.

Suddenly 15-0 up, the men in black pushed again, winning a penalty in front of goal after the halftime siren.

Barrett kicked for the corner rather than take the shot and another bout of pressure saw Argentina reduced to 14 with blindside flanker Pablo Matera given a yellow card.

Less than a minute later, flanker Papalii rumbled over in a maul for the All Blacks' third try and the New Zealanders went to the break with a 22-0 lead.

A moment of brilliance from Barrett gave the All Blacks their fourth try and bonus point six minutes after the restart as the flyhalf skipped through a gaping defensive hole, shrugged off two defenders and flung the ball wide to Jacobson who thundered over the line.

Foster's forwards ramped up the set piece pressure late on, with Jacobson crossing for his second try from the back of a scrum in the 68th minute to cap another powerhouse performance by an understrength All Blacks team.

MORE:

Raring to rampage: Foursome gearing up for the new United Rugby champs

SA rugby will usher in a new era with the departure this week of the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions to Europe for the start of the inaugural ...
Sport
12 hours ago

All Blacks won't make the same mistake this year, says Pumas' Ledesma

Head coach Mario Ledesma is not expecting New Zealand to underestimate his Argentina side for a second time when they face off in The Rugby ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks look to keep the heat on Australia with return of 'Bomb Squad'

Captain Siya Kolisi says South Africa’s "Bomb Squad" is ready to explode against Australia in their Rugby Championship clash at the Gold Coast on ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Faf De Klerk: Boks 'under no illusions about what a great team Wallabies are'

Wallaby fans may be wallowing in their team's recent foible frenzy against the All Blacks but Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has given them hope.
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks wary of Wallabies threat, but can prevail

The widely predicted path of today's Rugby Championship clash in Gold Coast is said to be the well-worn one of Wallaby attackers frenziedly heading ...
Sport
12 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Manqoba apologised': Mokwena admits to row among Sundowns' coaches Soccer
  2. Tlhopie Motsepe: Sundowns' coaching trinity ensured transition in life after ... Soccer
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Were Hlompho Kekana a weapon, he'd be a rocket launcher Sport
  4. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | We have learnt to be careful about Bafana Bafana ... Sport
  5. AmaZulu suffer home setback against Malawi's Bullets in Champions League Soccer

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans