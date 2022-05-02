Stormers keep on trucking, but coach eyes the hand brake

There have been seismic shifts, not just in fortunes, but expectations in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this season.

It has presented the Stormers with the not entirely unwanted task of having to manage it as they head into the knockout stages of the cross-continental competition.

Their 20-13 win over Leinster marked not qualification for the knockout stages of the URC and entry into Europe's elite Champions Cup.

Coach John Dobson, however, looked like he had discovered a fly in his ice cream in the immediate aftermath of their hard-earned win.

Sure, the Stormers prevailed over one of Europe's most decorated teams, but Dobson was left with the nagging feeling Leinster will have much more to offer when the business end of the tournament comes around. His team effectively beat a Leinster line-up devoid of their brightest stars, and a confrontation later in the tournament will surely bring more battle-hardened combatants into the fray.

Still, it was a moment for the Stormers to savour. They started from a low base when the URC kicked off, and their first month more or less mirrored the fumbles and foibles of other SA teams in the new competition.

Dobson knows his team will have to find an extra gear if they want to make headway at the business end of the competition.