Rugby

Cheetahs fullback Clayton Blommetjies confirms move to the Stormers

06 May 2022 - 13:51 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Clayton Blommetjies of the Cheetahs and Eddie Fouche of the Pumas during the Super Rugby Unlocked match at Toyota Stadium on October 10 2020 in Bloemfontein.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Stormers-bound fullback Clayton Blommetjies says the lack of international rugby at the Cheetahs is not the reason behind his imminent move to the Cape.

Blommetjies confirmed he has signed a two-year deal with the Cape Town-based franchise that will see him playing against international stars in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The Cheetahs have been starved of international rugby after they were booted out of the Pro14 in favour of the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Stormers.

Their big tournament at the moment is the Currie Cup, where they have been performing exceptionally since the start of the domestic season.

Blommetjies, 31, said he believes he needs a bit of change in his career as he has been with the Bloemfontein-based franchise for a while.

“I have been with the Cheetahs for eight years w and I have won two Currie Cups with them. I y think it’s now time to move on,” Blommetjies said.

“It has nothing to do with international or not international. People must not look into that. For me it’s a new beginning and something different. I’m looking forward to it.”

Blommetjies has been signed to fill the void created by the departure of Warrick Gelant, who will soon join Racing 92 of France.

“For me I’m not going to try to be like Boogie (Gelant). Boogie is his own guy and Clayton Blommetjies is his own guy as well. We are totally different players,” he said.

“Boogie loves sometimes to kick a ball, where I would love to run a ball. We are totally different, and Boogie was playing fantastic rugby this year. I think if you are a fullback, you want to play at the back of a backline which is like that of the Stormers. They have Springboks there.”

Blommetjies will be looking to win his third Currie Cup title with the Cheetahs before he makes the switch to the Cape.

The Hawies Fourie-coached Cheetahs are yet to lose a match this season as they have won all seven outings.

The sides will be looking to topple the winless Lions when they meet them at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Friday (7pm).

A win for the Cheetahs will see them return to the summit of the Currie Cup ahead of the Bulls, who are playing the Griquas at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday (5pm).

The third-placed Sharks host the fifth-placed Pumas at Kings Park Stadium in Durban (4.45pm) in the other Currie Cup fixture on Friday.

