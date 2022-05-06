SA Rugby to continue lobbying government for full capacity at stadiums

With the international season fast approaching, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says they will continue to lobby government to have 100% capacity at stadiums.

The Springboks' home programme starts in July with three Test matches against Wales in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town during the Castle Lager incoming tour.

During their home schedule, which is expected to end in September, the Boks are also scheduled to host New Zealand in Mbombela and Ellis Park and Argentina at Kings Park during the Rugby Championship.

“We are lobbying to get 100% fans in the stadiums because it is important for us. Those big stadiums take a lot of staff and the last thing you want to do is to retrench people because you cannot pay the bills.

“There are two things government said in 2020. The first was saving lives and the second was saving livelihoods. If we cannot fill the stadiums, we are not going to be able to pay stadium staff.