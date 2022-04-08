Unjabbed sports fans can get vaccinated at stadiums, says government
With the state of disaster lifted and stadiums set to open to the public, government invited unjabbed sports fans to vaccinate at stadiums before being allowed entry.
On Thursday government published guidelines which gave unjabbed sports fans the option to go to stadiums and present a negative Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours,
Unvaccinated spectators who considered getting jabbed before the sports matches were instructed to:
- go to the stadium at least three hours before kick-off;
- spectators must be aware of the 15-minute observation period after vaccination; and
- unvaccinated spectators will only be allowed to enter stadiums on condition they present negative PCR test results not older than 72 hours, as per the regulations.
The guidelines were less stringent for the vaccinated. They were required to:
- bring their tickets, vaccination certificates and proof of ID to stadiums; and
- those experiencing trouble downloading the certificate could get assistance at a stadium.
“Government reiterates the lifting of the national state of disaster does not automatically mean the Covid-19 pandemic is over,” said the Government Communication Information System.
“The devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic extends to all sporting codes, affecting sportsmen and women, artists, the creative sector and those involved in the secondary aspects of the industry like events coordinators, promoters and sponsors. The lifting of the national state of disaster will bring reprieve to these said industries and revive the forging of social cohesion through recreational activities,” government said.
It called on all sports fans to adhere to the guidelines.
TimesLIVE
