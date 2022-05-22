SA qualifiers will have a hint of unease as URC quarters line-up confirmed

The Stormers will host Edinburgh and the Bulls the Sharks in the quarterfinals of the United Rugby Championship (URC) next month.

That was the upshot of a thrilling final round of league matches completed on Friday and Saturday as the line-up for the knockout stages were confirmed.

The Stormers who finished second on the points table after Munster were downed by Leinster's reserve team in Dublin, will host their quarterfinal as well a semifinal should they beat Edinburgh.

They will fancy their chances on home soil against the Scottish outfit. When the teams met earlier in the campaign they played to a 20-20 draw in Edinburgh last October.

The Stormers are, however, a vastly improved side from the one that travelled to the Scottish capital, though one could make the same argument are Mike Blair's team.

The Stormers will be emboldened by the prospect of playing on home soil. While they initially struggled to find their feet at their new Cape Town Stadium base before the start of the URC, they have warmed to their new surrounds since and finished the league stages unbeaten in the Mother City.