×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

'People said we must cancel Curwin's contract,' Sharks boss Coetzee on Bosch's struggles

01 July 2022 - 14:13 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Eduard Coetzee has backed Curwin Bosch to bounce back next season.
Eduard Coetzee has backed Curwin Bosch to bounce back next season.
Image: Supplied

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee has applauded the franchise's technical team for continuing to back flyhalf Curwin Bosch amid criticism and calls to “cancel” the player’s contract.

Bosch, 25, has experienced probably one of his toughest rugby seasons in the recently completed United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign where the star-studded Sharks bowed out in the final eight.

Some of the franchise’s struggles in the southern vs northern hemisphere tournament have been circled around Bosch’s form and unsatisfactory level of confidence that has also seen him drop further on the Springboks' radar.

Coetzee said though the cries to let Bosch go reached his office they didn’t bother to entertain them as they had a lot of belief in the pivot.

Toyota teams up with the Springboks

Toyota SA on Thursday announced that it has signed a three-year partnership with the Springboks to be the national rugby team’s new vehicle partner.
Motoring
1 day ago

“I think we must give credit to the coaches, because a lot of people outside the Sharks wrote Curwin off,” Coetzee said.

“During the season there were a lot of cries to dump him, cancel his contract, but he [Curwin] is an unbelievable human being and he is incredibly talented.

“We know that he will come through and just like we stand by players that are injured, we stand by players that have lost form as well.”

Coetzee pointed out that Bosch has had a lot of off the field issues the player had to deal with and it had affected his game.

“Hopefully, soon that faith will be repaid, because there’s no questioning of Curwin’s talent and character,” Coetzee said during a LaLiga and Nielsen Sports event in Johannesburg.

“We are going into a new season, and we will have time, because he also had a lot of stuff going on in his personal life with some people passing away. I think let’s see how Curwin goes this season.”

Bosch is yet to add to his two Boks caps he registered in 2017.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

LIAM DEL CARME | Wounded Dragons still a dangerous proposition

Everyone has written the Welsh off and Bok expectations are high, making Saturday’s Test an intriguing affair
Sport
18 hours ago

Bok utility back Damian Willemse ready to fill any role against Wales

Springbok utility back Damian Willemse has raised his hand to slot in at flyhalf if the game situation requires in Saturday's incoming series first ...
Sport
1 day ago

Toyota teams up with the Springboks

Toyota SA on Thursday announced that it has signed a three-year partnership with the Springboks to be the national rugby team’s new vehicle partner.
Motoring
1 day ago

Coach Nhleko: Junior Boks ‘won against a good side’ beating Ireland

The Junior Springboks took control of their pool at the Under-20 Six Nations Summer Series in Italy when they won their second game on the trot in ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Deal concluded: Royal AM on the verge of naming Maduka’s successor Soccer
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport
  3. Kaizer Chiefs bolster their first team technical staff Soccer
  4. I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe Sport
  5. Ria Ledwaba is no longer Safa vice-president, CEO Motlanthe clarifies Soccer

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...