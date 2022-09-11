×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Boks send Jantjies packing

Player in a pickle after alleged tryst with dietitian

11 September 2022 - 16:14
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Springbok rugby player Elton Jantjies appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court in June on charges of malicious damage to property and contravening the Civil Aviation Act. Now he is in hot water for causing upheaval at a guesthouse on the Lowveld.
Springbok rugby player Elton Jantjies appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court in June on charges of malicious damage to property and contravening the Civil Aviation Act. Now he is in hot water for causing upheaval at a guesthouse on the Lowveld.
Image: Denvor de Wee

Elton Jantjies' international career is in the balance after he was sent home from Argentina where the Springboks are preparing for next Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against Los Pumas.

Jantjies and team dietitian Zeenat Simjee were ordered to return home after reports of a hotel tryst while the team were preparing for their match against the All Blacks in Mbombela last month.

A Sunday newspaper reported the pair as having spent a quarrelsome time at a guest house where a bill was left unpaid.

The Springbok management are aware of reports regarding Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietitian Zeenat Simjee between the training camp in Sabie and the Test match against New Zealand in Mbombela earlier this year,” SA Rugby said in a statement.

No team protocols were breached, but the individuals are returning to SA to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team’s preparations for the Test against Argentina,” the statement continued.

The events that unfolded in the lowveld were not the first recent infraction by Jantjies.

A criminal case was provisionally withdrawn against Jantjies in June. The flyhalf was charged with malicious damage to property and contravening the Civil Aviation Act.

It was alleged he caused damage on an Emirates flight en route to Johannesburg.

While those proceedings were ongoing Springbok team management opted to keep him in the squad. He started the first Test against Wales but his lack of game time showed as he struggled in the first half before being substituted under the cover of the halftime break.

Damian Willemse moved to flyhalf for the remainder of that match and helped spark the Springboks to life in their come-from-behind victory.

Jantjies was retained in the squad as backup flyhalf but his on-field services were not required in the second of two Tests in Australia when Willemse again took charge.

Willemse again delivered a smart, composed performance.

While Willemse, who has played fullback and inside centre for the Boks, can easily act as backup to Pollard when the occasion demands, Jantjies' future is far more uncertain.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Boks not paying too much attention to Pumas' heavy defeat ahead of their clash

As the Springboks prepare for their crucial Rugby Championship match against Argentina, SA’s try wizard Makazole Mapimpi has urged teammates not to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Boks looking for bonus-point win away to Argentina

Springbok No 8 Jasper Wiese says they will be targeting an away bonus-point victory when they take on Argentina in a Rugby Championship clash at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Scrumming will be key against Argentina: Nché

As the Springboks stepped up their preparations for the crucial the Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, prop Ox ...
Sport
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Percy who? asks Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro on Bafana star Tau Soccer
  2. We know a guy: SA fans think Pitso Mosimane or Benni McCarthy should take over ... Soccer
  3. ‘I’m not 100% sure’: Daine Klate on reports he has been sacked by Chippa Soccer
  4. Proteas launch fightback to stay in contention against England at action-packed ... Cricket
  5. ‘He was going to score goals’ — SA reacts to Andile Mpisane’s nearly debut Soccer

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'