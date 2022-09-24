Rugby

All Blacks thrash Wallabies to put one hand on Rugby Championship trophy

24 September 2022 - 11:28 By Reuters
Caleb Clarke of the All Blacks in action during The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup match against Australia at Eden Park on September 24, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Caleb Clarke of the All Blacks in action during The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup match against Australia at Eden Park on September 24, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Image: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

The All Blacks put one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy with a convincing 40-14 bonus victory over an error-prone and ill-disciplined Wallabies side at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday.

The victory means the Springboks will also need to secure a bonus point and beat Argentina by at least 39 points in the final match of the championship in Durban later on Saturday to take the title back to SA.

New Zealand hammered the Australians at the breakdown and a Will Jordan score supplemented by a penalty try helped them to a comfortable 17-0 lead after a fractious first half which saw two Wallabies sent to the sin bin.

All Blacks skipper Sam Whitelock crossed for a third try soon after the break and hooker Codie Taylor and his replacement Samisoni Taukei'aho added further five-pointers to give the Springboks an imposing target. 

READ MORE

Captain Kolisi asks Boks to seize key moments in high-stakes clash against Argentina

The stakes are high and Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has urged his men to capitalise on key moments in their keenly-anticipated Rugby Championship ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Bok lock De Jager says focus is on small details as they prepare for Pumas

The focus for the Springboks as they prepare to take on highly unpredictable Argentina in the last match of the Rugby Championship at Kings Park in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Captain Kolisi and assistant coach Stick gives veteran Steyn the thumbs-up for clash against Argentina

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has given veteran Frans Steyn the thumbs-up to play in the must-win Rugby Championship clash against ...
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | SA cricket has shown it doesn’t believe in black players: Ramela Cricket
  2. Pirates and Sundowns confirm big signings as transfer close looms Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates confirm signing Kermit Erasmus and Sipho Chaine Soccer
  4. PODCAST | Dan Malesela was ‘treated like royalty’ at the Royal AM farm Soccer
  5. Queiroz ‘bought ambulances in Mozambique’ after he was fired as SA coach: De Sa Sport

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...