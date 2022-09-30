Rugby

Marius Louw shines as Lions enjoy more success on Welsh soil

30 September 2022 - 23:13
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Sanele Nohamba of the Lions gets the ball away during the United Rugby Championship match against Cardiff Rugby at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales on September 30.
Sanele Nohamba of the Lions gets the ball away during the United Rugby Championship match against Cardiff Rugby at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales on September 30.
Image: Ben Evans/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images

The Lions again called on dogged defence and a marauding maul as they won their third consecutive match on Welsh soil on Friday.

They won their final league match last season away to the Dragons, downed the Ospreys in their back yard last week and on Friday night they defeated Cardiff 31-18 in Cardiff.

Behind a pack showing grunt and purpose backs Gianni Lombard, Andries Coetzee, Marius Louw and Henco van Wyk excelled, especially in the second half.

First, however, the visitors were required to defend with great resilience in the first half as Cardiff dominated territory and possession. The hosts often made line breaks but the Lions were able to scramble and deny a home team firmly in the ascendancy.

Bulls beat Connacht for third victory in row

The Bulls surged to their third consecutive United Rugby Championship victory when they beat Connacht 28-14 at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.
Sport
19 hours ago

Wave after wave of Cardiff attack was repelled by the Lions and it was only late in the first half that the visitors relented.

The home side banged over two penalties before Lombard opened the Lions' scoring with a penalty of his own.

Cardiff however finally got reward for their persistence just before the break but that seemed to spark the Lions into action.

They marched up field and after a penalty that was kicked to the corner flag they deployed their maul that resulted in a penalty try.

That they were just three points behind was testament to their superb defence and with a foot in the door they started the second half with renewed vigour.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt explains Bok players omissions

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has explained why he has not rushed his Springboks stars back into United Rugby Championship action, but might call on them ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bone-rattling commitment in midfield from Louw and Van Wyk helped the Lions boss the collisions in the second as they not only wiped out the deficit but established a healthy lead.

They turned it around in the second as the toil of their forwards started to take its toll.

With Cardiff back-pedalling the Lions made a decisive score in the 63rd minute when scrumhalf Morne van den Berg pounced on a loose ball that emerged from a ruck and crashed over for a converted try.

Cardiff hit back with a try of their own but they were a beaten side as they lost resolve and abandoned belief in the closing minutes.

Scorers

Cardiff (18) — Tries: James Botham, Shane Lewis-Hughes. Conversion: Jarrod Evans. Penalties: Evans (2).

Lions (31) — Tries: a penalty try, PJ Botha, Morne van den Berg, Quan Horn. Conversions: Gianni Lombard (3). Penalty: Lombard.

MORE:

LIAM DEL CARME | Getting the timing right is crucial for the rugby spectacle

With more punishable offences referees have their work cut out to keep the game flowing
Sport
1 day ago

URC addresses ref standards to avoid scenes such as Murphy’s lawlessness

The way rugby laws are being constructed, referees are being thrust more and more into the spotlight
Sport
2 days ago

Willemse drops anchor at Stormers

The Test arena proved a tough learning school for hooker Joseph Dweba but he gets the opportunity to set things, especially his line-out feeds, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Aphelele Fassi eyes Boks return, but fully focused on the Sharks

While Aphelele Fassi is eager to return to the Springboks, the utility back says his priority is to do well for the Sharks.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. URC addresses ref standards to avoid scenes such as Murphy’s lawlessness Sport
  2. Andile Mpisane laughs off 'he didn't touch the ball' criticism Soccer
  3. ‘I’m not a fool’: SA coach Broos fumes that PSL never passed letter to coaches Soccer
  4. ‘I’ve found an experienced player’: Pirates coach Riveiro excited about Erasmus Soccer
  5. Safa close ranks around Bafana boss after litany of disasters Sport

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor