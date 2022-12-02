Rugby

Curwin Bosch shines as Sharks return to winning ways against Ospreys

02 December 2022 - 21:39 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Jeandre Labuschagne of the Sharks during the United Rugby Championship match against Ospreys at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on December 02.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The Sharks’ performance against the Ospreys in a United Rugby Championship (URC) match was far from beautiful, but the Durbanites will be happy with having registered a victory after a tumultuous week.

The Sharks defeated the struggling Welsh side 25-10 at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on a windy Friday night.

Sikhumbuzo Notshe, man of the match Curwin Bosch and James Venter scored the tries for the Sharks while Luke Morgan and Morgan Morris scored for the Ospreys, who have just one win from their nine URC matches.

The Sharks were under pressure to bounce back from their 35-0 loss last week to another Welsh team Cardiff.

That loss resulted in the sacking of head coach Sean Everitt with director of rugby Neill Powell taking over the reins.

The Sharks were boosted on Friday by the availability of their Springbok players who were on national duty last week.

Siya Kolisi helped steady Sharks ship: Neil Powell on Sean Everitt's sacking

In a controversial and bizarre move, the Sharks tried to block media questions about recent coaching changes during director of rugby Neil Powell’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

Players such as Jaden Hendrikse, Ox Nche and Bongi Mbonambi made their presence felt for the Sharks.

While the Durbanites gave a much improved performance in the opening stanza against the Ospreys, they would be disappointed with the fact that they couldn’t cross the whitewash in that half.

Powell’s men dominated the visitors but failed to pile on enough pressure when they got into the opposition’s 22-metre zone.

The Sharks kept making mistakes in both halves and failed to put to good the territory they enjoyed on the night.

They could only manage six points from two penalties by Curwin Bosch which saw them lead 6-0 at halftime.

However, it was the Ospreys who managed to score the first try of the game when Morgan went over the line after being set up by flyhalf Jack Walsh with a good crosskick five minutes into the second half.

Walsh’s kick for extras was unsuccessful but the Sharks’ lead was reduced to a single point.

But it took the hosts just four minutes to reply with their own try which came from Notshe after a line-out and excellent play by hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

The persistent Ospreys scored their second try of the match through Morris on 66 minutes and again Walsh failed to add the extras at the windy Kings Park.

With the score 11-10 in favour of the hosts, the Durbanites fought hard to avoid another disappointment and their victory was guaranteed when they crossed the line twice in the final minutes of the game.

Bosch and Venter scored the two late tries to hand the Sharks a 25-10 victory. 

Scorers

Sharks: Try: Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Curwin Bosch, James Venter Conversion: Bosch (2) Penalties: Bosch (2)

Ospreys: Tries: Luke Morgan, Morgan Morris

