Chiefs suffer shock 4-0 loss to AmaZulu as former stars Zuma and Mphahlele come back to haunt them

13 January 2023 - 22:10
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 13: Bonginkosi Ntuli of AmaZulu FC and Dillan Solomons of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on January 13, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Image: Darren Stewart

Kaizer Chiefs threw away the opportunity to close the widening gap between them and runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership when they lost their second league match on the trot.

This time they suffered an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing away to AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday.

Former Chiefs players George Maluleka, Dumsani Zuma and Ramahlwe Mphahlele combined to get the 13th and 37th minute goals that the visitors failed to recover from despite getting what looked like a soft penalty in between them.

Ivorian striker Junior Dion slotted the third goal when he intercepted Edmilson Dove's poor back pass on the stroke of halftime. 

Substitute Bongi Ntuli completed the rout in the 90th minute to equal Chiefs' biggest defeat this season when he was left with plenty of space to find the back of the net as Chiefs were looking to reduce the deficit.  

Usuthu's first goal came after Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika had blocked Thabo Qalinge's fierce shot for a corner.

Maluleka took that set piece and Zuma, who left Chiefs under a cloud at the end of last season, headed the ball in to give the home side an early lead.

Man-of-the-match Mphahlele also benefited from Maluleke's corner kick, he too heading in the second goal a few minutes before the break with Chiefs appearing to be in complete disarray. 

Referee Masixole Bambiso gave Chiefs a lifeline in the 15th minute when he adjudged Abbubaker Mobara to have upended Ashley du Preez inside the area.

Chiefs top goal scorer Bimenyimana had a chance to take his goal tally to eight but Usuthu keeper Veli Mothwa did well to save the Burundian's poorly taken spot kick.

With Usuthu's first two goals Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune failed to communicate with his bemused defenders, leaving both Zuma and Mphahlele with plenty of space to head in their goals.

The second half turned out to be ping-pong affair as Chiefs failed to conjure up ways to break Usuthu who looked content with their three-goal advantage.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Dove, however, came close to giving Chiefs goals in a second half that was dominated by the visitors in both chances created and possession. 

The defeat leaves Amakhosi in the fourth spot and 16 points behind Sundowns after 16 matches in which they have already lost six matches while conceding a whopping 20 goals, including their 4-0 defeat to Sundowns — the team that they will next host on January 21. 

The victory brings a huge relief to Usuthu coach Romain Folz who came to this match under severe pressure, having seen his side winning just one league match in their last five. Usuthu are now nestled in fifth spot and three points behind Chiefs.  

AmaZulu's win, their biggest this season, comes after they had played three draws in two cup ties and one league match against Chiefs this season. 

