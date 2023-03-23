“With the Springboks back, it’s always a big lift. They bring different quality of training and different quality of precision,” Kok said.
“It actually boosts everyone in the team. Even the vibe at training going to the weekend last week was amazing.
“I know we didn’t win that game against the Stormers but our second-half performance showed that we have the depth and we can push without the Springboks,” he said.
“We just have to get the link and the quality of how we start the games. It must be a little bit better and (all) will be fine.”
Kok also believes the two weeks break since their last outing has helped them to re-energise for the tough mission ahead.
“I think (the rest) was good for the bodies going into almost the business (end) side of the URC and Champions Cup,” he said.
“It was needed because it’s already a long season. I think everyone is rested and feeling good. We now just have to make that little bit of a step up and go for gold.”
The Sharks and Scarlets clash will take place at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli (7pm, SA time).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sharks look to their Springboks as they chase URC playoffs spot
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
Effervescent Sharks wing Werner Kok is confident the return of the side's Springbok stars will be a big boost in their three remaining make-or-break round-robin United Rugby Championship (URC) fixtures.
The Sharks’ inconsistency, especially when they are without their Boks, has left them in a predicament when it comes to qualifying for the URC playoffs and the lucrative Champions Cup for next season.
The Sharks are away to Welsh side the Scarlets this Saturday and will host Benetton and Munster in April. They need to win all those matches to finish in the top eight and qualify for URC playoffs and Champions Cup.
The Sharks are in seventh-place on the log with 43 points and are just three points ahead of the ninth-placed Benetton.
Speaking to media from Wales, Kok said they know how crucial the upcoming fixtures are going to be.
“This weekend's game is probably our most important game going into the playoffs into the URC. Hopefully we can get there,” Kok said.
“To get a bonus-point this weekend is very important and the only possibility for us to get a home quarterfinal is that we get 15 points out of the next three games and it depends on what happens with the other teams.”
To get a home quarterfinal they will need to finish in the top four and they are currently eight points behind the Glasgow Warriors who are in that spot.
But Kok is taking a lot of confidence from the fact that they will have players such as Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo AM, Thomas Du Toit, Jaden Hendrikse back from national team camp.
Most of these players have not been available for the Sharks’ last five outings where the Durbanites recorded one victory and four defeats.
‘Stoked’ Robertson will surf wave of emotion with All Blacks after World Cup
“With the Springboks back, it’s always a big lift. They bring different quality of training and different quality of precision,” Kok said.
“It actually boosts everyone in the team. Even the vibe at training going to the weekend last week was amazing.
“I know we didn’t win that game against the Stormers but our second-half performance showed that we have the depth and we can push without the Springboks,” he said.
“We just have to get the link and the quality of how we start the games. It must be a little bit better and (all) will be fine.”
Kok also believes the two weeks break since their last outing has helped them to re-energise for the tough mission ahead.
“I think (the rest) was good for the bodies going into almost the business (end) side of the URC and Champions Cup,” he said.
“It was needed because it’s already a long season. I think everyone is rested and feeling good. We now just have to make that little bit of a step up and go for gold.”
The Sharks and Scarlets clash will take place at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli (7pm, SA time).
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Dazzling France have home World Cup shot despite losing Six Nations title
The Currie Cup has reclaimed its space
Hanru Sirgel helps Griquas come back from the dead against Sharks
‘Roll on the World Cup’: Ireland bullish after Grand Slam win
Saru holding firm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos