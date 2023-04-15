Jacques Nienaber to step down as Springbok coach after the World Cup

“The decision is made and that’s firmly behind me now. My sole focus is on seeing the Springboks defend the Rugby World Cup title this year. I will continue to channel all my energy into ensuring that we leave no stone unturned to achieve that.”
“Jacques was very open with us about the reasons for wanting to leave South Africa at the end of the season,” added SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer.
“We will confirm a successor in the title role of Springbok coach in due course — that planning will go on in the background, but Rassie Erasmus’ services are locked in to the end of 2025 at the very least.”
Nienaber has served in several roles within South African rugby structures, which include being a Springbok assistant coach at the 2011 and 2019 Rugby World Cups before stepping into the head coaching role in 2020.
“Jacques has been a great servant of South African rugby at provincial and national level for two decades but now is not the time for thank you,” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO/Shutterstock/BackpagePix
South African Rugby has confirmed that Jacques Nienaber will step down as Springbok coach after the Rugby World Cup in France later in the year.
SA Rugby explained in their statement that Nienaber is leaving the Springboks to take up a position at Leinster in Ireland next year.
It said Nienaber had cited personal reasons for his decision but remains fully focused on the major task of the Springboks’ defence of their Rugby World Cup title.
“The last few years have been the highlight of my coaching career and it’s with a heavy heart that I’m finishing up my time with the Springboks and leaving the country for personal reasons,” said Nienaber.
Trainer Edwards agrees with Rassie: Boks more primed now than in 2019
“The 2023 season remains the priority for Jacques and the rest of the coaching staff and knowing him as I do, he will be working round the clock to deliver success for the Springboks.”
The Springboks kick off the international season against Australia in Pretoria on July 8 in the opening round of the shortened Rugby Championship and it will be followed by clashes against New Zealand in Auckland a week later and Argentina in Johannesburg on July 29.
The Boks will then make the journey to Buenos Aires in August to take on the Pumas before facing Wales and the All Blacks in warm-up matches in Cardiff and London in their final build-up to the Rugby World Cup.
South Africa will launch their Rugby World Cup title defence on September 10 against Scotland in Marseille, which will be followed by pool matches against Romania in Bordeaux (September 17), Ireland in Paris (September 23) and Tonga in Marseille (October 1).
