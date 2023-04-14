Sharks register crucial URC bonus-point victory over Benetton in Durban

The home side's tries were scored by flanker Vincent Tshituka and scrumhalf Williams with Curwin Bosch finding the middle of the poles with his conversions.
Benetton got on the scoresheet in the first half from tries scored by Negri da Ollegio and Nacho Brex with Tomás Albornoz getting both conversions spot on.
The Sharks got the second half off to the best possible start with Springbok captain and flanker Siya Kolisi touching down for their third try of the evening and Bosch doing the rest with the boot.
Soon after, three tries followed in quick succession with Joaquin Riera narrowing the gap, Williams registering his second and Edoardo Padovani making it a two-point game with the Sharks enjoying a slight advantage.
Benetton thought they were back in the game but Mapimpi stretched their lead for the Sharks with a brace of his own while Albornoz scored the consolation try for the Benetton.
The Sharks registered a crucial 43-33 United Rugby Championship (URC) bonus-point victory over Italian side Benetton with Grant Williams and Makazole Mapimpi each scoring a brace in Durban on Friday night.
It turned out to be an action-packed encounter as it produced eleven tries with the home side crossing the line six times and the visitors touching down on four occasions.
With this victory, the Sharks have moved up two places on the log standings to sixth-place and they have significantly boosted their chances of making it to the play-offs.
The lively first half, which stretched to about five minutes after the hooter, ended with the score locked at 14-14 after they each scored two converted tries each.
Second place in the URC is the Stormers’ top priority
