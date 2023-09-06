Love is in the air as France gear up for New Zealand clash

France do not feel the weight of expectations as they prepare for a mouthwatering World Cup curtain-raiser against three-time champions New Zealand in a joyous atmosphere, even if they have been hit by a string of injuries.

Yoram Moefana will start at centre to make up for the absence of the injured Jonathan Danty, while flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert will pair up with Antoine Dupont for the Stade de France clash. Les Bleus will also have to do without prop Cyril Baille and flyhalf Romain Ntamack, who are missing out on the tournament through injury.

“We're getting into this match with the best France team,” head coach Fabien Galthie said on Wednesday.

Les Bleus, who are gunning for a maiden World Cup title, finished their preparations with a convincing 41-17 victory against Australia and will take some confidence into Friday's game having beaten the All Blacks for the first time since 2009 two years ago.

Friday's game will be a different affair in a different context, but Galthie insisted his team are ready for a celebration.