Rugby

Love is in the air as France gear up for New Zealand clash

06 September 2023 - 15:23 By Julien Pretot
French president Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with France coach Fabien Galthie and scrumhalf Antoine Dupont during a meeting with the team at their base camp's training pitch in Rueil-Malmaison, outside Paris on Monday.
Image: Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

France do not feel the weight of expectations as they prepare for a mouthwatering World Cup curtain-raiser against three-time champions New Zealand in a joyous atmosphere, even if they have been hit by a string of injuries.

Yoram Moefana will start at centre to make up for the absence of the injured Jonathan Danty, while flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert will pair up with Antoine Dupont for the Stade de France clash. Les Bleus will also have to do without prop Cyril Baille and flyhalf Romain Ntamack, who are missing out on the tournament through injury.

“We're getting into this match with the best France team,” head coach Fabien Galthie said on Wednesday.

Les Bleus, who are gunning for a maiden World Cup title, finished their preparations with a convincing 41-17 victory against Australia and will take some confidence into Friday's game having beaten the All Blacks for the first time since 2009 two years ago.

Friday's game will be a different affair in a different context, but Galthie insisted his team are ready for a celebration.

“We're here to play, we're happy to play. We love each other so much,” he said.

“We don't have a eight on our shoulders. We're light, very light and very happy to play this game and start against New Zealand.

“There is an invisible force in this squad. What we tried to build is a team full of love for one another. It is something irrational and we will see it on Friday.”

France might be feeling light and impervious to negative pressure, they will not take things lightly against a team who won all their pool matches in nine World Cup participations.

New Zealand won the Four Nations but their last Test turned into a nightmare as they suffered a 35-7 record defeat by South Africa at a neutral Twickenham last month.

France do not believe the All Blacks will crack twice in a row.

“Maybe they were tired from their trip and some of them were scared to get injured,” blindside flanker Francois Cros said.

Winger Gabin Villiere, who is expecting the French backs to be bombarded with high balls, said: “They will be fired up by the event and keen to show their true colours. [The defeat against South Africa] will make them more motivated and more dangerous.

Fullback Thomas Ramos said France are “small at the back so we will need to anticipate on these high balls”.

Scrumhalf and captain Dupont is also wary of the threat the All Blacks, who thrashed Les Bleus 62-13 in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinals, pose.

“The whole game will be tough. They have very few weaknesses, they're consistent and also have this capacity to swing the momentum of a Test. Now we have a responsibility to achieve something great,” he said.

France have lost their last three World Cup matches against New Zealand, in 2015 and in 2011, when they were beaten in the Pool phase and in the final.

Their last victory against their great rivals in the competition dates back to 2007, when they won 20-18 in the quarterfinals.

France team: 15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont (cap), 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Thibaud Flament, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Reda Wardi

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Paul Boudehent, 21-Maxime Lucu, 22-Arthur Vincent, 23-Melvyn Jaminet 

 

