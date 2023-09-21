Chance in a lifetime for fans flying to back Boks against Ireland

Joining the Van Ecks in a roar that will reverberate around the Stade de France in support of the Springboks will be Johannesburg couple Jodie and Paul Rouessart.
The self-employed Randburg residents have been counting down the nights to departure.
“This is exciting. I don’t usually do crazy things like enter competitions. It nearly threw me over the edge when I won — it’s a big thing,” Jodie said.
“They told me months ago I had won. It is finally happening. My husband is running around trying to make sure everything is in place before we travel. He does dinner time stories, such as pop-up shows, and organises special events such as conferences.
“I will embrace the experience and go there and have fun. How often do you get to do this in your life? I have never won anything. I thought it was one of those calls where they say, 'send us some money'.
* Dove Men+Care is the official male grooming partner of the Springboks and SA Rugby. “Our product range not only cleanses and moisturises the skin, but also protects it from external environmental factors, ensuring our boys in green & gold can perform at their best and focus on the game without worrying about sweat and odour. We as Dove Men believe rugby is more than just a game. It is an opportunity for men to come together, share experiences and grow,” said Navini Ramsamie, Brand Lead for Dove Deodorant.
Dove Men+Care ran the campaign in partnership with Dis-Chem and Clicks, which gave consumers a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience to back the Boks live.
Maritjie van Eck thought someone was pulling a prank on her when she received a call informing her she had won an all-expenses paid trip to watch the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup in Paris.
Maritjie and husband of 10 years Lourens will be among the crowd shouting for South Africa in the colossal clash between reigning champions Springboks and world No 1-ranked Ireland at Stade de France on Saturday night.
The game of the group will see pool B leaders Ireland standing as formidable foes in front of Siya Kolisi’s men, who are ranked second in the world.
The Springboks are level on three crowns with New Zealand’s All Blacks and chasing history of having South Africa’s name etched in gold on the Webb Ellis trophy for a record fourth time.
Both teams head into the third encounter of their campaigns on the back of successive victories. South Africa commenced their title defence by claiming the scalp of Scotland 18-3 and were in complete command in a ruthless 76-0 routing of Romania.
For Ireland, Johnny Sexton made a remarkable return to the team for a record 24-point contribution in the 82-8 dismantling of Romania, which was followed by the 59-16 win against Tonga.
Their epic trip to Paris will be the first time the Van Ecks travel overseas. Apart from watching a clash of the titans, La Ville-Lumière (the City of Light) will provide a perfect setting for them to celebrate their decade-long union.
“It is my wife who won the prize. When she received a call she thought it was a prank,” Lourens said.
“She was so surprised she didn’t believe it. She came home and said, 'I’ve won a prize to go watch the rugby in Paris'. I also thought it was a scam.
“A lady called and asked if we had our passports. Mine had expired — we managed to get it sorted.
“My wife and I have never been overseas. We have also never watched a Test game at a stadium. It is too expensive. Now we will be watching the biggest match in the pool stage, which is almost like a final.
“We are looking forward to the long flight. It is sad that Malcolm Marx is out. I hope [Handrè] Pollard can come and help with the kicking. I know Rassie [Erasmus, director of rugby] and [head coach Jacques] Nienaber will come up with a plan. It will be our first time attending a game.
“We have never watched in South Africa, it is expensive. Now we are going to see some of the best places in the world and watch rugby. I guess this needed to happen to us. This year is our 10-year anniversary — it was in February. I am also turning 40 on November 11.”
The prize is courtesy of Dove Men+Care for whom Bok skipper Kolisi is brand ambassador. The couple from Durbanville in Cape Town are part of a group of 14 winners. “I bought the right products,” Maritjie said.
Lourens could not single out any player as his favourite star. “Maybe my wife is the star, my Marikkie,” he laughed, adding: “The whole team is excellent. Even against Romania, the team still showed they can do it without the big guns with that huge score.”
