Rugby

Chance in a lifetime for fans flying to back Boks against Ireland

21 September 2023 - 10:27
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Paul and right couple Jodie Rouessart (left) and Lourens and Marietjie van Eck depart OR Tambo International Airport for Paris on Wednesday to support the Boks against Ireland.
Paul and right couple Jodie Rouessart (left) and Lourens and Marietjie van Eck depart OR Tambo International Airport for Paris on Wednesday to support the Boks against Ireland.
Image: Bareng-Batho Kortjaas

Maritjie van Eck thought someone was pulling a prank on her when she received a call informing her she had won an all-expenses paid trip to watch the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup in Paris.

Maritjie and husband of 10 years Lourens will be among the crowd shouting for South Africa in the colossal clash between reigning champions Springboks and world No 1-ranked Ireland at Stade de France on Saturday night.

The game of the group will see pool B leaders Ireland standing as formidable foes in front of Siya Kolisi’s men, who are ranked second in the world.

The Springboks are level on three crowns with New Zealand’s All Blacks and chasing history of having South Africa’s name etched in gold on the Webb Ellis trophy for a record fourth time.

Both teams head into the third encounter of their campaigns on the back of successive victories. South Africa commenced their title defence by claiming the scalp of Scotland 18-3 and were in complete command in a ruthless 76-0 routing of Romania.

For Ireland, Johnny Sexton made a remarkable return to the team for a record 24-point contribution in the 82-8 dismantling of Romania, which was followed by the 59-16 win against Tonga.

Their epic trip to Paris will be the first time the Van Ecks travel overseas. Apart from watching a clash of the titans, La Ville-Lumière (the City of Light) will provide a perfect setting for them to celebrate their decade-long union.

“It is my wife who won the prize. When she received a call she thought it was a prank,” Lourens said.

“She was so surprised she didn’t believe it. She came home and said, 'I’ve won a prize to go watch the rugby in Paris'. I also thought it was a scam.

“A lady called and asked if we had our passports. Mine had expired — we managed to get it sorted.

“My wife and I have never been overseas. We have also never watched a Test game at a stadium. It is too expensive. Now we will be watching the biggest match in the pool stage, which is almost like a final.

Bomb Squad-plus: a question — again — of Boks' innovation and evolution

It is perhaps France head coach Fabien Galthié's explanation of his team's transformation that best describes the evolution the Springboks have ...
Sport
22 hours ago

“We are looking forward to the long flight. It is sad that Malcolm Marx is out. I hope [Handrè] Pollard can come and help with the kicking. I know Rassie [Erasmus, director of rugby] and [head coach Jacques] Nienaber will come up with a plan. It will be our first time attending a game.

“We have never watched in South Africa, it is expensive. Now we are going to see some of the best places in the world and watch rugby. I guess this needed to happen to us. This year is our 10-year anniversary — it was in February. I am also turning 40 on November 11.”

The prize is courtesy of Dove Men+Care for whom Bok skipper Kolisi is brand ambassador. The couple from Durbanville in Cape Town are part of a group of 14 winners. “I bought the right products,” Maritjie said.

Lourens could not single out any player as his favourite star. “Maybe my wife is the star, my Marikkie,” he laughed, adding: “The whole team is excellent. Even against Romania, the team still showed they can do it without the big guns with that huge score.”

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Joining the Van Ecks in a roar that will reverberate around the Stade de France in support of the Springboks will be Johannesburg couple Jodie and Paul Rouessart.

The self-employed Randburg residents have been counting down the nights to departure.

“This is exciting. I don’t usually do crazy things like enter competitions. It nearly threw me over the edge when I won — it’s a big thing,” Jodie said.

“They told me months ago I had won. It is finally happening. My husband is running around trying to make sure everything is in place before we travel. He does dinner time stories, such as pop-up shows, and organises special events such as conferences.

“I will embrace the experience and go there and have fun. How often do you get to do this in your life? I have never won anything. I thought it was one of those calls where they say, 'send us some money'.

* Dove Men+Care is the official male grooming partner of the Springboks and SA Rugby. “Our product range not only cleanses and moisturises the skin, but also protects it from external environmental factors, ensuring our boys in green & gold can perform at their best and focus on the game without worrying about sweat and odour. We as Dove Men believe rugby is more than just a game. It is an opportunity for men to come together, share experiences and grow,” said Navini Ramsamie, Brand Lead for Dove Deodorant.

Dove Men+Care ran the campaign in partnership with Dis-Chem and Clicks, which gave consumers a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience to back the Boks live.

READ MORE

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
3 weeks ago

LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: horrors and haughty couture in France

Notes from the road at the Rugby World Cup
Sport
1 day ago

‘He’s helluva vital’: spectre of Sexton looms large in Boks’ Paris camp

The spectre of Johnny Sexton is looming large in the Springbok camp.
Sport
1 day ago

Rassie dismisses frock froth as Boks line up all-white jersey for Ireland

In the capital of haute fashion and sartorial elegance, it is a plain white Springbok jersey that is commanding some of the rugby world's attention.
Sport
1 day ago

Game time spread, mission accomplished for Boks in Romania romp

Dressed to the nines and finding hookers left, right and (not quite) centre, the Springboks left Bordeaux for Paris with a sense that their mission ...
Sport
2 days ago

Handré Pollard will have to earn his Bok starting place

Handré Pollard may be Paris-bound after playing half-an-hour for his club, but his journey to the Springbok starting team will have to be earned.
Sport
3 days ago

Bold move as Nienaber brings back 7/1 split in Bok team to face Ireland

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber made 13 personnel changes and a positional switch naming a seven/one split in favour of the forwards on the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks romp over Romania in Bordeaux, but Koch injury a dampener

The Springboks romped home with a 76-0 win against Romania in their Rugby World Cup pool B match here on Sunday but it was developments before ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Chance in a lifetime for fans flying to back Boks against Ireland Rugby
  2. Embattled Chiefs coach Ntseki pelted with objects again after SuperSport loss Soccer
  3. Nortje and Magala out of World Cup Sport
  4. Mondli Gungubele: 'We have not honoured Rassie Erasmus enough' Politics
  5. Lambie backs Libbok to kick on to greatness at Rugby World Cup Sport

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...