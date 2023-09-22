Rugby

Argentina solid enough to beat Samoa in World Cup Pool D

22 September 2023 - 19:51 By JULIEN PRETOT
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Argentina players celebrate victory at the end of their 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Samoa at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on September 22, 2023 in Saint-Etienne, France.
Argentina players celebrate victory at the end of their 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Samoa at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on September 22, 2023 in Saint-Etienne, France.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Argentina claimed their first win in this year's Rugby World Cup as they beat Samoa 19-10 to stay on course for a quarterfinal spot in a tight Pool D on Friday.

Emiliano Boffelli scored the only try and kicked 11 points, Nicolas Sanchez adding a late penalty, to reward the Pumas' domination at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard after their initial defeat by England.

Samoa, who had Duncan Paia'aua sin-binned in the first minute, threatened a comeback with Sama Malolo's late converted try adding to Christian Leali'ifano's penalty, but it was too little, too late.

England lead Pool D with nine points from two games, four points ahead of Samoa and third-placed Japan with Argentina in fourth place on four points. 

READ MORE

Namibia's Deysel apologises to Dupont for dangerous tackle

Namibia captain Johan Deysel was the target of online abuse after his clash with France skipper Antoine Dupont left the scrumhalf with a facial ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Rugby World Cup organisers hail ‘spectacular’ TV numbers

Rugby World Cup organisers have welcomed impressive domestic and international television audiences that far exceed previous editions as the ...
Sport
2 days ago

France get record win against Namibia but worry over Dupont injury

France dazzled as they ran in 14 tries for their biggest ever victory in tests with a 96-0 hammering of Namibia but it may have come at some cost to ...
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Kaizer Chiefs appoint Cavin Johnson to head club's youth structures and scouting Soccer
  2. Kodwa vows to act as South Africa is declared non-compliant by WADA Sport
  3. Half centurion Aki will face different Boks compared to his debut six years ago Rugby
  4. POOL B SUPREMACY AT STAKE | Watch your backs, Boks, or the pluck of the Irish ... Rugby
  5. Argentina solid enough to beat Samoa in World Cup Pool D Rugby

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...