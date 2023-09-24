Rugby

France hope for Dupont return after captain undergoes surgery

24 September 2023 - 12:30 By Julien Pretot
France's Antoine Dupont receives medical attention after sustaining an injury in their 2023 Rugby World Cup pool A game against Namibia at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on September 21.
Image: Reuters/Peter Cziborra

France captain Antoine Dupont has undergone surgery on a facial injury and will return to his Rugby World Cup squad to recover, the French federation (FFR) said on Saturday, though it gave no timeline for when the scrumhalf might return to the field.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury in Thursday's 96-0 record win against Namibia in a head-to-head clash with opposing captain Johan Deysel, whose initial yellow card was upgraded to a red.

“After his injury sustained during the France-Namibia match, Antoine Dupont underwent surgery at Toulouse's CHU Purpan on September 22 at about 11pm,” the federation said in a statement.

“In a few days' time, he will be able to return to the French team as part of a gradual sporting recovery under medical supervision.”

The FFR did not say when Dupont would be able to play again but the player and defence coach Shaun Edwards sounded optimistic on Saturday.

“Wounded but not sunk. Show must go on. Can't wait to return to the squad,” Dupont wrote on X.

“If we make it to the latter stages of the World Cup then I’d be very surprised if he isn’t available for the quarter or semifinal,” Edwards wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.

The Englishman was happy Dupont was able to “have a yoghurt and a protein shake”.

“It was a very quiet breakfast hall at our team hotel on Friday morning. I’m one of the early risers and Antoine Dupont was one of the first players down,” he said.

“He’d spent the night in the hospital and there was a bit of swelling about his face.

“If you can’t eat then you might lose a stone and that really affects your power. Antoine is all muscle so it’s a real positive that he can maintain his weight.”

France, who are already without flyhalf Romain Ntamack at the World Cup due to injury, next face Italy on October 6. It is likely to be a must-win game for Les Bleus unless the Italians can beat New Zealand on September 29.

France could face top-ranked Ireland or defending champions South Africa in the quarterfinals on the weekend of October 14 to 15.

Dupont is expected to miss at least the Italy game, which leaves coach Fabien Galthie to choose between Baptiste Couilloud and Maxime Lucu to replace the 2021 World Player of the Year.

France have won 27 of 31 Tests with Dupont in their ranks and lost four of 11 in his absence.

Dupont, whose portrait has been posted everywhere in the country, is the face of the World Cup and while his comeback is much hoped, some are concerned by his wellbeing in a brutal sport.

“Preserving the athletes' physical integrity should be an absolute priority. The possible return of Antoine Dupont to competition is disturbing and worrying to me. A man's health is priceless, whatever is at stake in the competition,” former France flanker Olivier Magne wrote on X. 

Reuters

