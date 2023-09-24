France hope for Dupont return after captain undergoes surgery

France captain Antoine Dupont has undergone surgery on a facial injury and will return to his Rugby World Cup squad to recover, the French federation (FFR) said on Saturday, though it gave no timeline for when the scrumhalf might return to the field.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury in Thursday's 96-0 record win against Namibia in a head-to-head clash with opposing captain Johan Deysel, whose initial yellow card was upgraded to a red.

“After his injury sustained during the France-Namibia match, Antoine Dupont underwent surgery at Toulouse's CHU Purpan on September 22 at about 11pm,” the federation said in a statement.

“In a few days' time, he will be able to return to the French team as part of a gradual sporting recovery under medical supervision.”